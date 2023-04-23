Al-Nassr to go all out to sign manager Cristiano Ronaldo previously wanted at Manchester United – Reports

Al Nassr's ambitious quest to unite football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Enrique appears to be gathering steam. According to WinWin Sports (via AS), the Saudi club have reportedly set their sights on the Asturian coach.

Not one to hold back on resources, Al Nassr has demonstrated similar fervor in the past, with notable candidates like José Mourinho being offered a staggering 100 million euros for a two-season deal.

Despite parting ways with the Spanish National Team after the World Cup in Qatar, Luis Enrique seems far from ready to leave the football elite behind. Initially, Atletico Madrid appeared to be his next destination, but with Diego Simeone's likely extension for another season, Enrique is poised to make a splash in the Premier League this summer, as top clubs have expressed keen interest.

Notably, Ronaldo pushed to reunite with Enrique while he was at Manchester United, but the club never made the move for the Spanish tactician.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr recently swapped Rudi Garcia for Croatian Dinko Jelicic, former manager of their U-19 team. Jelicic's debut saw a defeat at the hands of championship heavyweight Al Hilal, leaving Al Nassr's chances of securing the league title now hanging by a thread.

As it stands, Al Ittihad dominate the rankings with a three-point lead and one game in hand with just six matches remaining in the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former club remain keen to sign the 38-year-old

Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself in the crosshairs of his former club, Sporting Lisbon, as they reportedly extended an offer to reacquire the 38-year-old sensation. This development trails a recent controversy that has left many clamoring for Ronaldo's deportation from Saudi Arabia.

The unsavory incident unfolded on Tuesday, as Al-Hilal fans relentlessly taunted the football titan with Lionel Messi chants, culminating in a 2-0 defeat for Al-Nassr. In an alleged act of retaliation, the five-time Ballon d'Or champion appeared to grab his genitals while departing the pitch.

The ensuing uproar has seen calls for Ronaldo's deportation surge, with a prominent lawyer vowing to petition the authorities. Amidst the turmoil, El Nacional (via Daily Post) reports on the Portuguese star's growing discontent at Al-Nassr and his desire for a change of scenery.

Sporting, eager to bring Ronaldo back to the club that christened its training facility in his honor, have reportedly put forth an offer. A product of their youth academy since 1997, Ronaldo's early career saw him make 31 appearances for the senior team before Manchester United came calling in August 2003.

