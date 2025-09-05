Al-Nassr intensify efforts to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate this summer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly interested in signing his former Manchester United teammate Mason Greenwood. They have intensified their efforts to bring the Englishman to Saudi Arabia this summer.
While many transfer windows have closed across Europe, it is open in Saudi Arabia until September 11. Al-Nassr, who tied down Cristiano Ronaldo to a new two-year contract this summer, are looking to strengthen further. As per Sport, they are looking to sign Mason Greenwood.
The English forward is currently with Olympique Marseille, whom he joined permanently from Manchester United last summer. He has scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in 39 games across competitions for them. His contract with the French side expires in 2029.
As per the aforementioned report, Cristiano Ronaldo is also keen to reunite with his former Manchester United teammate. They have shared the pitch 17 times, combining for one goal. Notably, Saudi Arabian sides were also interested in Greenwood last summer.
The English forward came through the Red Devils' academy and made 129 senior appearances for them, recording 35 goals and 12 assists. He spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Getafe before permanently joining Marseille.
When Arsenal legend explained how Cristiano Ronaldo could help Mason Greenwood at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United for a second stint in the summer of 2021. He joined the club after three years at Juventus. Arsenal legend Ian Wright, meanwhile, highlighted how the legendary forward's presence could help the young players at United.
On The Kelly and Wrighty Show back then, he said (h/t Manchester Evening News):
"Who I am very happy for is those young Man United fans, who only heard about him when he used to play [for United] and then they have the seen the unbelievable numbers that he has put up at Real Madrid. Those academy players, they may walk past him at some stage! That is the picture I would like to see; him being there in the flesh and them being able to see a footballing icon at work."
"The only thing I could equate to was knowing that Dennis Bergkamp was coming to us [Arsenal] and how it changed us. I cannot even get into the realms of thinking what that is going to do for their players, especially someone like [Mason] Greenwood. He can just watch now and probably be able to talk to him."
Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't able to make a big impact during his second stint at Manchester United despite being their top scorer in the 2021-22 season. He left the club in November 2022 after a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.