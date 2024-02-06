Al-Nassr keen on reuniting Cristiano Ronaldo with his former Manchester United teammate - Reports 

Al-Nassr are reportedly keen on reuniting Cristiano Ronaldo with his former Manchester United and Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane.

The former France international has failed to cement his starting position at Old Trafford this season. He was most recently dropped to the bench during the Red Devils' 3-0 win against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday (February 4).

Varane has started nine of his 14 league appearances but remains one of the biggest names in world football. According to the Daily Star, Manchester United are willing to offload the defender, whose current contract runs out in 2025.

Following his reported £34 million move to Manchester in 2021, the former Real Madrid man became the highest earner at the club, securing a whopping £340,000-a-week. Now, it is believed that the Riyadh-based side are willing to offer Varanae a stunning deal, where he will earn £50m-a-year.

Should the 30-year-old choose to move on from Manchester United, he would reunite with Ronaldo. The pair have played 231 matches together, managing one joint goal contribution in the process.

Since moving to England, Varane has made 84 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging two goals and an assist. His only trophy with the club was their Carabao Cup success from the 2022/23 campaign.

Ex-Manchester United star questions Red Devils' decision to let go of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United star Anderson believes the Red Devils should not have let Cristiano Ronaldo depart the club in January 2023. The Portuguese icon had his contract mutually terminated after seemingly falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

He joined Old Trafford for a second stint in 2021 for a reported €17 million. Ronaldo bagged 24 goals across competitions in his first season back but managed just one league strike in the following campaign.

Claiming that the club was in the process of rebuilding during the Al-Nassr striker's second stint, Anderson told Danish outlet Globo (via Goal):

"Today Cristiano Ronaldo has 50 goals. ‘Ah, but it's in Saudi Arabia’, but he has 50 goals! Out of three chances, he will make two, that's a fact. And whoever plays against him is afraid. And today nobody is afraid of playing against Manchester."

"They know that Manchester is taking beatings after beatings. Ronaldo arrived at a time when Manchester was under construction, and he scored 25 goals. And then he left."

Anderson and Ronaldo played 61 matches together, managing one joint goal contribution. The 39-year-old bagged 54 strikes for club and country in 2023 and continues to prove his worth in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League and out of the Champions League after finishing last in their group.