Al Nassr looking to offload 3 players to comply with FFP guidelines ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival: Reports

Saudia Arabian side Al Nassr are reportedly expected to offload three players from their squad in order to comply with Financial Fair Play guidelines ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Middle Eastern outfit.

As per Marca the Portuguese forward has already agreed to a mega-money move to Al Nassr, where he is expected to play for two and a half years.

There is no confirmation from either Ronaldo's representatives or the club, but the report claims that the agreement will be made official in the coming hours. The 37-year-old, however, would have to head to Riyadh to sign the purported mega-contract.

While the deal will see Ronaldo play in Saudi Arabia till 2025, it is believed that he will continue as an ambassador of the country as they bid for the 2030 World Cup.

Two players are already in line to leave Al Nassr in Masharipov and Pitty Martinez. It is expected that the club will decide on the third player who will leave in order to make way for Cristiano Ronaldo's massive wages.

This contract is said to be worth approximately €200 million per season and could increase when the Portugal international begins his ambassadorial duties.

A move to Al Nassr for Cristiano Ronaldo will mean that he sets aside European football, for the foreseeable future at least. Zlatan Ibrahimovich notably returned to AC Milan after securing a move to the MLS, where some of the best players in Europe play ahead of retirement.

It would not be impossible for Ronaldo, like Ibrahimovich, to return to Europe after a spell away.

Manchester United mentions Cristiano Ronaldo in matchday program

Manchester United faced Burnley in the Carabao Cup fourth round on 21 December. In the matchday program, the Red Devils mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club by mutual agreement following his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

In the 'Worth Knowing' section of the matchday program, the Red Devils paid tribute to Ronaldo and wrote (via GOAL):

"Cristiano Ronaldo left the club by mutual agreement last month. The Portuguese superstar scored 145 goals across two spells and 436 appearances, and helped us win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup."

"Ronaldo was also crowned the Ballon d'Or winner in 2008. In a statement on November 22, the club put on record its gratitude for Cristiano's immense contribution and wished him and his family well for the future."

