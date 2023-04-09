Al-Nassr midfielder makes crucial contract decision amid alleged row with Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Despite having an alleged row with Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca signed a new long-term contract on 7 April that will keep him at the club until 2026.

Al-Nassr shifted into the global spotlight after signing five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in January. However, it may come as a surprise to many to learn that the Real Madrid legend hasn't been their most important player to date.

This accolade belongs to Talisca, who joined the Riyadh-based outfit prior to the 2021-22 season. The forward scored 22 goals in 33 appearances in his first season and is currently Al-Nassr's top scorer this term with 17 goals in 18 appearances.

His consistent and high-level performances were rewarded with a new long-term contract. Confirming this development, Talisca posted on Twitter:

"the story continues."

There were concerns that the Brazilian had fallen out with Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in the season after the Portuguese ace took the ball off Talisca to score his first goal for the club from the penalty spot.

Tensions were thought to have escalated after Talisca commented, "Brabo bixo," which translates to 'angry dude' (via The Mirror).

However, the duo seemed to have moved on from the incident. On 18 March, Ronaldo relinquished his penalty duties and selflessly allowed Talisca to score the winning goal in a 2-1 win against Abha. The Brazilian was full of praise for his teammate after the game and said:

“Cristiano offered me the penalty to boost my confidence after my injury. He is a leader and the victory is very important.”

The Knights of Najd are currently second in the league with 52 points, one point behind Al-Ittihad. With only eight games left of the season, they will need both Ronaldo and Talisca in their best form for a chance to win silverware.

When does Al-Nassr megastar Cristiano Ronaldo next play?

The Manchester United legend will be back in action later tonight (9 April) when Al-Nassr take on 10th-placed Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League at the King Salman Sport City Stadium.

Ronaldo and Co. will be aware of the importance of getting all three points. They trail league leaders Al-Ittihad by one point and cannot afford to let the gap increase as both sides enter the final phase of the season.

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver once again. The superstar has already scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

