Al-Nassr preparing official bid to sign Serie A manager who previously managed Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Al-Nassr are preparing an offer for Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, who coached Cristiano Ronaldo during his previous stint at the Old Lady.

When Ronaldo arrived at Juventus in 2018 from Real Madrid, Allegri was the man in charge of the Bianconeri. He played 44 matches under Allegri, scoring 28 goals and providing 11 assists. Allegri left Juventus in 2019, but was re-appointed as the head coach in May, 2021.

Al-Nassr parted ways with Rudi Garcia mid-season and under-19 coach Dinko Jelicic is currently in charge of the Saudi Pro League club.

The Riyadh-based side are expected to appoint a new manager in the summer. CBS Sports previously reported that the Saudi Pro League team were keen to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane.

However, it looks like the Portuguese forward could be in for a reunion with Allegri as Al-Nassr are reportedly preparing an offer for the Italian tactician.

"Sometimes the players are fooled by the big contract" - Rivaldo about Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the footballing world when he joined Al-Nassr as a free agent during the January transfer window. The Portuguese forward is reportedly earning a massive salary of £173 million with the Middle Eastern club.

Rivaldo, however, questioned Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia. The legendary Brazilian said that while Ronaldo is certainly earning a king's ransom, he isn't sure whether it is worth it. The former Barcelona forward said (via MSN):

"I understand that sometimes the players are fooled by the big contract they sign in Saudi Arabia but then life there is more closed and football is not always as easy as expected. So, you may be going through a phase of some disappointment and even reflection. If the money you’re getting makes up for the not-so-happy life you’re living right now."

Ronaldo, though, has been among the goals on the pitch. Since making his debut for the SPL club in January, he has scored 12 goals and has provided two assists across competitions. The 38-year-old also won the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award for February.

