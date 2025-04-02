Al-Nassr rivals want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo; hoping to strengthen squad for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Reports

Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Hilal are keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, according to Fichajes (via El Futbolero). Al-Hilal reckon Ronaldo's presence would elevate their attack and raise the team's profile, given Neymar's departure in the January transfer window.

Before Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent in January 2023, Al-Hilal were interested in his signature a year prior. However, restrictions imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport led to the Portugal icon joining the Knights of Najd.

Ronaldo has flourished for the Riyadh-based outfit ever since, garnering 86 goals and 19 assists in 97 appearances across all competitions. Despite his best efforts, the 40-year-old is yet to win a major trophy, with Al-Hilal securing the 2024 Saudi Pro League title.

Al-Hilal reportedly remain interested in Cristiano Ronaldo and are keen on signing him this summer after Neymar left the former to rejoin Santos in January. They believe Ronaldo would give them the edge to find success in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which is set to take place in the United States between June 14 and July 13.

Ronaldo is currently contracted with Al-Nassr until the end of the season and is set to depart as a free agent. Even though he has reportedly penned a new one-year deal with the Knights of Najd, no official announcements have been made just yet, adding fuel to the fire.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr be back in action?

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't featured for Al-Nassr since scoring during their 3-1 win over Al-Kholood (March 15) due to the international break. However, he is expected to start in their next Saudi Pro League clash against rivals Al-Hilal on Friday, April 4.

Stefano Pioli and Co.'s title aspirations are hanging on the line due to a lack of consistency this season. They are currently third in the league table with 51 points from 25 games, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal are in second place with 57 points.

All eyes will be on Ronaldo to inspire his side to a win. The Portugal ace has scored 28 goals and provided four assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this season.

