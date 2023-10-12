Al-Nassr set to hold talks with Cristiano Ronaldo over a potential contract extension - Reports

Al-Nassr are reportedly set to hold talks with Cristiano Ronaldo over extending his stay with the Saudi Pro League giants.

According to Saudi journalist Ali Al-Harbi, Al-Alami are looking to renew Ronaldo's contract until 2027. He is one of all their foreign players who they are not looking to part with in the winter transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal and became the biggest signing in Saudi Pro League history. He's been enjoying superb performances for Luis Castro's side.

The 38-year-old has bagged 11 goals and six assists in 11 games across competitions so far this season. That takes him onto an overall tally of 25 goals and eight assists in 30 matches for Faris Najd.

The claims that Al-Nassr intends on renewing Ronaldo's contract until 2027 follow recent reports suggesting he wants to see out his career with Al-Nassr. The Daily Star claims that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to continue playing competitively and be part of the Portugal side at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo has consistently ruled out ever returning to Europe since joining Al-Alami. He dominated European football with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

However, Ronaldo appears to want to end his illustrious career at Al-Nassr. Talks are set to take place for him to continue with the Saudi Pro League giants.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could make history with Portugal against Slovakia

Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Championships in 2016.

The Portuguese icon continues to break records and add to his long list of achievements at both club and international level. He could do so again when Portugal face Slovakia in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday (October 13).

If Selecao beat Slovakia and Luxembourg lose to Iceland, Roberto Martinez's side will qualify for next year's European Championships in Germany. Ronaldo could become the first player in history to reach six Euro tournaments.

Ronaldo has played in five so far in his career (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020). He won the 2016 edition, the first major trophy of his international career. The Real Madrid and Manchester United icon had to cheer his teammates on for most of the final due to injury.

The Al-Alami superstar has bagged 14 goals and nine assists in 25 games at those European Championships. He's also been in excellent form during the current qualifying campaign with five goals in five games.