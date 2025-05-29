Al-Nassr target 28-year-old Liverpool star as replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Al Nassr have reportedly decided to pursue Luis Diaz from Liverpool as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward has recently hinted at an exit, and the Saudi Pro League side are thus beginning to hun for a replacement.

As per a report in talkSPORT, Diaz is interested in leaving Liverpool, and Al Nassr are looking to lure him to the Middle East. They see the winger as a perfect fit for their system, with Jhon Duran leading the attack.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, whose contract with Al Nassr expires in June, has been linked with Botafogo and Wydad Casablanca, with the Portuguese superstar interested in playing at the Club World Cup. He is yet to pen a new deal with the Saudi Arabian club, and his recent social media activity has also hinted at an exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo's potential replacement, Luis Diaz, is Barcelona's top target

Barcelona have been pushing to sign Luis Diaz this summer, but will now have to compete with Al Nassr. The planned Cristiano Ronaldo replacement is a fan of the Catalan side, and his father admitted the same during an interview with Win Sports in 2023. He said (via SportBible):

“It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona supporter and that it would be his dream if he arrived at Barcelona. But, until this moment, thank Porto and Liverpool for the welcome with Luis and the way they received him. He is a player who has an easy time earning things because of his way of being, his humility, his work. He gives himself, he is a very disciplined player – thank God.”

Liverpool are unwilling to let go of their star player easily. Arne Slot clearly values the winger as he recently replied to Barcelona sporting director Deco's comments that he liked Diaz. He said (via BBC):

“Every club has its own way of doing things. You are used to the fact that I don’t talk about players from other clubs that we haven’t signed. I understand he (Deco) is a big admirer of Lucho Diaz – because I am a big admirer of him as well. He is a great player, having a great season. He [Deco] admires a few players, which we all do. I admire Lamine Yamal and Raphinha a lot as well!”

Reports suggest Al Nassr will have to pay £85 million to sign Diaz as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement (via Empire of the Kop).

