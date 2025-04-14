Al-Nassr want Premier League star to partner Cristiano Ronaldo if they fail to sign Vinicius Jr. from Real Madrid: Reports

Al-Nassr are reportedly keen to sign Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, who has been identified as a potential partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, if they fail to sign Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

Diaz, 28, is currently relishing his best-ever season for Liverpool, bagging 15 goals and recording eight assists across all competitions. The former Porto winger has started 34 of his 45 overall appearances for Arne Slot's side in the ongoing 2024-25 campaign.

Now, according to reliable reporter Ben Jacobs, Al-Nassr have identified Diaz as an alternative target to Vinicius. They are expected to lose in the race to sign the Real Madrid star, who has popped up as a top target for Al-Ahli in the recent past.

Al-Nassr, who are reportedly likely to offer Ronaldo a contract extension, could launch a permanent move to sign Diaz this summer. They believe that Diaz could be lured away from the Merseyside outfit as his contract is set to expire in June 2027.

Should Diaz decide to leave Liverpool and seal a move to Ronaldo's side in the near future, he would emerge as a key starter for Al-Nassr. The ex-Junior winger would likely replace Sadio Mane, who turned 33 earlier this April, and partner Ronaldo.

Journalist sheds light on why Real Madrid could sell star

Earlier this month, MARCA editor Raul Varela shared his honest thoughts on Vinicius Jr.'s situation at Real Madrid. He wrote (h/t talkSPORT):

"Vinicius has become a problem for Real Madrid. I don't know if it's the Ballon d'Or that he didn't get, The FIFA Best that he got, the coexistence at all levels with Kylian Mbappe or the call from Saudi Arabia that he doesn't really want to answer, but his entourage speaks for him. The fact is that this Vinicius is different."

Commenting more on the Al-Nassr transfer target, Varela concluded:

"Nobody sees him as a substitute, but nobody sees him as an indisputable starter either, given his performances, which are now well below those of Kylian, Rodrygo and I would even say Brahim [Diaz]. You no longer go past a cone, the referees are no longer afraid to give you cards, your coach is tired of doing so much therapy and even your teammates point the finger at you."

So far this campaign, Vinicius has recorded 19 goals and 13 assists in 44 outings in all competitions. He has also picked up a whopping 15 yellow cards and one red card for Real Madrid.

With his current deal set to expire in June 2027, the winger could decide to join a new club. He could join Cristiano Ronaldo's outfit, while he could also reportedly move to Al-Ahli.

