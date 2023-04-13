Al-Nassr want to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with Zinedine Zidane or former Real Madrid boss as they look for new manager - Reports

According to reports, Al-Nassr want to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with either Zinedine Zidane or Jose Mourinho as they search for a new manager after sacking Rudi Garcia.

Garcia left the club after being in charge of the team for 26 games. The French manager won 18 of those, drew five, and lost three. He reportedly lost the confidence of the dressing room and was sacked as a result. A statement from the club read:

"Al-Nassr can announce that head coach Rudi Garcia has left the club by mutual agreement. The board and everyone at Al-Nassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past eight months."

CBS Sports are now reporting that Zidane and Mourinho are on the shortlist to take over as the new coach of the Saudi Pro League club.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a stellar time working under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. The Portuguese forward won three UEFA Champions League trophies under Zidane's tutelage. He scored 112 goals and provided 30 assists in 114 games under the Frenchman.

Ronaldo's personal record was equally impressive under Mourinho. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged 168 goals and provided 49 assists in 164 matches between 2010 and 2013 under the Portuguese manager. He won one La Liga, one Copa del Rey, and one Supercopa de Espana with Mourinho.

Zidane has been out of management since leaving Real Madrid for the second time in his career in 2021. He has recently been linked with coaching jobs at clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Mourinho, meanwhile, is currently the manager of AS Roma. His side are placed third in the Serie A table and are competing in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

"Zidane made me feel special" - Cristiano Ronaldo on former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane formed a formidable partnership during their time together at Real Madrid. Zidane's tactics were perfectly suited to the style of play that Ronaldo prefers. Together, they built one of the most efficient Champions League sides of all time.

During his time at Juventus, Ronaldo lavished praise on his former manager, Zinedine Zidane. He said (via Bleacher Report):

"The confidence that a player needs doesn't only come from himself but also from the players around him and the coach. You need to feel like you are an important part of the group and Zidane made me feel special. He helped me a lot. I already had a lot of respect for him but working with him made me admire him more."

Whether the legendary duo will reunite at Al-Nassr remains to be seen.

