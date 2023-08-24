Albanian club interested in signing Mason Greenwood amidst Manchester United departure - Reports

An undisclosed football club in Albania is keen on acquiring the services of Mason Greenwood, given his pending exit from Manchester United, according to talkSPORT.

Greenwood, who had been with the Red Devils throughout his career, is now on the market as he looks to rebuild his career away from Old Trafford. This decision comes in the aftermath of a detailed internal investigation involving the player.

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 and charged with attempted rape, assault, and coercive control. The charges against him were dropped in February due to the "withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light."

After the charges were dropped, Manchester United conducted an in-house investigation into the incident, culminating in a joint decision to sever ties with the 21-year-old forward. United's statement read:

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

Recently, Greenwood's name was linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, specifically to Al Ettifaq. These reports were swiftly dismissed as "fake news" by manager Steven Gerrard on Instagram.

Now, however, talkSPORT has obtained information that an Albanian club is showing genuine interest in signing Mason Greenwood.

Roma deny interest in Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, claims Italian journalist

With rumors surrounding Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood's future, Italian football journalist Filippo Biafora has cleared the air concerning a potential move to Roma. Biafora emphatically stated that the Italian giants have no interest in signing the 21-year-old Englishman.

Responding to a fan's inquiry on Twitter, the Rome-based journalist wrote (via DailyPost):

"Greenwood is perhaps the only player the club has officially denied in recent weeks – and it still holds true today."

The statement serves as a definitive end to speculations linking Greenwood with a move to Jose Mourinho's Roma this summer. This revelation follows hot on the heels of United's announcement regarding Greenwood's future. The club's statement has sparked a flurry of speculation around the young forward's next step, but a move to Rome, as per Biafora's sources, is not on the cards.