Alexis Mac Allister asks Liverpool to sign 27-year-old Argentina star: Reports

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has asked the club to look at bringing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan in the summer, as per reports. The Premier League champions have commenced planning for the 2025-26 season, with the striker position being a priority for them.

El Crack Deportivo reports (via Anfield watch) that Mac Allister has asked the Liverpool board to try to sign Martinez at the end of the season. The former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder shares a very good relationship with Martinez from the Argentina national team, and wishes to play alongside him at club level.

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, and Jonathan David as they prepare to sign a new striker in the summer. The duo of Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have uncertain futures with the club and are attracting interest from elsewhere. Nunez, in particular, was the subject of Al-Nassr interest in January, and will have several suitors in the summer.

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez has scored eight goals in the UEFA Champions League this season, helping his side reach the semi-finals of the competition. The 27-year-old won the Golden Boot last summer as Argentina won a second successive Copa America title.

Martinez has found the net 21 times this season, putting him ahead of both Jota (9) and Nunez (7) for goals scored for their respective sides. He is valued at around €100 million by the Nerazzurri, who will be reluctant to let their captain leave.

Liverpool star announces decision to depart club

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced that he will leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season. The right-back has been at Anfield throughout his professional career and now wishes to chart a new path for himself.

Alexander-Arnold turned down a new deal with the Reds in favour of leaving the club, with Real Madrid strongly linked with him. If he joins the Spanish giants, he will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Michael Owen, Xabi Alonso, and Steve McManaman in leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old has spent the last 20 years at the Premier League side, coming through the youth ranks to become one of the best right-backs in the world. He won two Premier League titles in his time at Anfield, also winning the UEFA Champions League once and becoming the club's vice-captain.

