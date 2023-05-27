Alkmaar vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2023

Fourth-placed Alkmaar will welcome second-placed PSV to the AFAS Stadion in the final match of the ongoing Eredivisie season on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league games, recording four wins in that period. They have also kept four clean sheets in these games. In their previous outing, Jesper Karlsson's brace and Jordy Clasie's 43rd-minute strike helped them record a 3-0 away win over NEC.

PSV are unbeaten in their last 16 games in all competitions and played a 3-3 draw against Heerenveen last week. Ibrahim Sangaré, Luuk de Jong, and Xavi Simons were on the scoresheet as they came back from two goals down.

The visitors need to avoid a defeat to finish second in the league table while the hosts need a win to qualify for the UEFA Europa League playoffs next season.

Alkmaar vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 95 times in all competitions since 1968. The visitors have the better record in the head-to-head stats with 54 wins to their name. The hosts have 27 wins while 14 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have been the better side in their recent meetings against the visitors, recording six wins in seven games.

Just two of Alkmaar's six defeats in the league have come at home this season.

Four of the visitors' five defeats in the Eredivisie this season have come in their travels.

The visitors have the best-attacking record in the league this season, scoring 87 goals in 33 games, outscoring the hosts by 20 goals.

Alkmaar vs PSV Prediction

Kaaskoppen have seen an upturn in form recently, winning four of their last five games. They have kept four clean sheets in these games as well. They have suffered just one defeat at home in the league since October and are expected to enjoy a solid outing.

Boeren have won four of their last five away games and have six wins in their last seven league games. They are unbeaten in all competitions since February but have been second-best against the hosts in recent games, picking up just one win since 2019.

Both teams head into the match in fine form and will look to sign off for the season on a high. With that in mind, we expect them to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Alkmaar 2-2 PSV

Alkmaar vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Luuk de Jong to score or assist anytime - Yes

Poll : 0 votes