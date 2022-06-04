"Always asking me how big my butt was" - Brazilian model Suzy Cortez makes startling confession on Barcelona's Gerard Pique amid rumors of Shakira split

Scandals always seem to be just around the corner at Barcelona, and Gerard Pique is in the thick of it at the moment. The Blaugrana centre-back's reputation has taken a massive hit after recent allegations of infidelity, and this recent report published by Marca is only adding fuel to the fire.

According to the Spanish publication, Gerard Pique has allegedly sent fairly illicit messages to Brazilian influencer Suzy Cortez. The 35-year-old defender has reportedly been in direct contact with the Instagram model for a considerable period of time.

Suzy Cortez spoke to New York-based paper El Diario NY and revealed that she knew the centre-back through Sandro Rosell.

"I was a friend of the former president of Barcelona, Sandro Rosell. When Pique found out, he asked me for my number and sent me a message. When I returned to Brazil, he sent me a message directly on Instagram - which he deleted every day - asking me when would I return to Europe and always asking me how big my butt was."

Brazilian model opens up on Gerard Pique and other Barcelona stars in explosive interview

The Blaugrana will need to address yet another scandal

Suzy Cortez has not held back in her tell-all interview and has given Gerard Pique several rumours to address. According to her quotes, former Barcelona players Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho were the only members of the squad at the time who had refrained from sending her lewd text messages.

"He [Pique] was the one who sent me the most direct message. The only Barcelona players who never sent me anything were Messi and Coutinho. They are great husbands and respect their wives a lot."

The Brazilian model has been a vocal fan of Lionel Messi in the past and has paid tribute to the Argentine legend on a number of occasions.

In her interview, Suzy Cortez also empathised with Shakira and claimed that recent reports of the Catalan defender's infidelity have convinced her to bring forth her story.

"I have never said this out of respect for Shakira, but now I am going to tell you everything I know and it happened to me."

Gerard Pique is yet to respond to any of the allegations against him and Barcelona are unlikely to extend a helping hand. The Spanish giants have been rocked by one scandal after another over the past year and recent reports of their veteran's behaviour will only damage the club's currently fragile reputation.

