Amazon emerge as latest potential candidates to buy Manchester United: Reports

American technology powerhouse Amazon are interested in buying Premier League giants Manchester United, The Athletic has reported.

In November, Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, officially announced that they were open to finding new investments or selling the club in its entirety. It is believed that the Glazers initially expected to get around £9 billion from the sale. Top investment banking firm, the Raine Group, who are acting as the club’s financial counsel, have brought the price down, setting it between £6 billion and £7 billion.

Since the Glazers’ announcement, which has been welcomed by a large section of United supporters, many billionaires have been credited with an interest in acquiring them. Amazon, who currently own the English Premier League broadcasting rights worth £30m-a-year, have become the latest name to be added to United’s list of potential suitors. Amazon, however, have denied commenting on the rumors.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Another big-name suitor has emerged in the race to acquire Manchester United from the Glazer family Another big-name suitor has emerged in the race to acquire Manchester United from the Glazer family 👀mirror.co.uk/sport/football…

According to The Athletic, the £6 billion to £7 billion valuation is too high for most potential buyers. To put things into perspective, United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea were acquired by a Todd Boehly-led consortium for £2.5 billion in the summer. The report further adds that no one has opened serious talks with The Raine Group to acquire Manchester United.

Despite not receiving concrete offers for the club, the investment firm is hopeful of getting the deal over the line by the end of the first quarter of 2023. It has been claimed that no official cutoff point has been set for showing interest in buying the club.

Manchester United midfielder Fred opens up about Brazil’s FIFA World Cup elimination

Five-time world champions Brazil lost 4-2 to Croatia on penalties (1-1 after extra time) in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, thus crashing out of the tournament. Victors Croatia will face Argentina in the semi-finals on 13 December.

Manchester United midfielder Fred, who played in four games (one start) at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, took to social media to share his disappointment over Brazil's premature exit.

The caption of his Instagram post read:

“The sadness of the moment cannot erase everything we have accomplished to this day. We’ve dreamed together over the last few years. We believe until the last second in the possibility of taking the title to our people.

“Unfortunately the defeat came. A pain that’s hard to explain. Even harder to put into words everything we live after the final whistle. We must never forget our origins, our beliefs and where we came from. Our mission has always been to bring joy to all Brazilians.”

He concluded by saying:

“In this way, we will always follow with God in our hearts and a smile on our face, dreaming of one day taking Brazil back to the top of world football.

“Thank you all for your support throughout this journey. We’re sad, but life goes on and we can’t bow our heads. I come home with even more pride in being Brazilian!”

Fred has played 16 games for Manchester United in the 2022-23 season (across competitions), scoring once.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes