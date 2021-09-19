“Ambition 2022” - Barcelona identify 3 superstar players for next season

Barcelona Vice President Eduard Romeu is currently working on bringing in three superstars next summer as part of their squad rebuilding process. The players in question are Dani Olmo, Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba.

Barcelona aim to be in the transfer market next summer after settling for free transfers to strengthen their squad. As reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are hoping to bring in the aforementioned players to regain their supremacy in La Liga.

Out of those three, Dani Olmo seems to be the player who is most likely to join. The 23-year-old Spaniard from RB Leipzig is open to moving to Barcelona. Blaugrana are now hoping to conclude the deal in January or next summer.

It is worth noting that Barcelona tried to sign Olmo during the closing hours of the summer transfer and eventually failed to land their target. The midfielder was once part of Barcelona's famous La Masia youth system.

The remaining two targets for Barcelona, Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba, are long shots. Haaland is wanted by most of Europe's elite clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid. However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is a huge admirer of the Norwegian forward and hopes to convince him and his agent Mino Raiola. Despite the interest, Haaland's wages and agent fees might be too much for Barcelona to pay.

The final player Barcelona are targeting is Paul Pogba. The French midfielder is yet to pen a new deal with Manchester United and could be available on a free transfer next summer. But, similar to Haaland, Pogba's salary demands and agent fees might not be something that Barcelona can afford.

Barcelona have a massive rebuilding job on their hands

Barcelona have a massive rebuilding job on their hands following the high-profile departure of Lionel Messi this summer. The Catalan giants have an aging squad which will need replacing sooner rather than later.

Long serving players like Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba are all approaching the twilight of their respective careers. Finding ideal replacements for them would be an expensive process for Barcelona.

That said, the club do possess some exciting youngsters in Ansu Fati, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong whom they can build their team around for the future.

