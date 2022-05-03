America Mineiro vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

In an all-Brazilian affair, America Mineiro and Atletico Mineiro lock horns at the Estádio Raimundo Sampaio in Group D of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

The hosts will head into the game desperate to get one over the Alvinegro, having failed to win any of the last 20 meetings between the sides since 2016.

Atletico Mineiro returned to winning ways last Saturday as they saw off a dogged Athletico Paranaense side 1-0 in Serie A.

Prior to that, they fell to a humbling 3-0 defeat at Santos on April 24 before losing 3-2 against Deportes Tolima in the Copa Libertadores three days later.

Atletico Mineiro, who will be looking to avoid back-to-back continental defeats, are currently last-placed in the Group D standings after picking up just one point from their three games so far.

Meanwhile, Atletico Mineiro were involved in a share of the spoils for the third successive game last time out as they played out a 2-2 draw at Goias.

However, they are now unbeaten in each of their last 18 outings in all competitions, stretching back to February’s 1-0 loss to URT.

With five points from three games, Atletico Mineiro are second in Group D, behind first-placed Independiente on goal difference alone.

America Mineiro vs Atletico Mineiro Head-To-Head

Atletico Mineiro have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, picking up 23 wins from the last 40 meetings between the teams. America Mineiro have managed just three wins in that time, while 14 games have ended all square.

America Mineiro Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Atletico Mineiro Form Guide: D-D-D-W-W

America Mineiro vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

America Mineiro

Orlando Berrio , Everaldo, Alê and Marlon are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Thursday’s game.

Injured: Orlando Berrio, Everaldo, Alê, and Marlon

Suspended: None

Atletico Mineiro

The visitors will be without Dodo, Allan and Keno, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Dodo, Allan, Keno

Suspended: None

America Mineiro vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI

America Mineiro (4-1-4-1): Jailson; Patric, Iago Maidana, Gustavo Marques, Joao Paulo; Lucas Kal; Matheusinho, Juninho, Felipe Azevedo, Pedrinho; Paulinho

Atletico Mineiro (4-3-3): Everson; Guga, Nathan, Junior Alonso, Guilherme Arana; Federico Zaracho, Jair, Ignacio Fernandez; Ademir Santos, Hulk, Eduardo Vargas

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

America Mineiro vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, Atletico Mineiro head into the game as strong favorites to come out victorious. America Mineiro have struggled to hit their stride in the Copa Libertadores and we are tipping the visitors to claim all three points and heap more misery on the floundering hosts.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-2 Atletico Mineiro

Edited by Peter P