Amid Liverpool interest in Alexander Isak, Real Madrid star Rodrygo indicates he’s open to joining surprise Premier League club: Reports

Real Madrid star Rodrygo is reportedly open to joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer as Liverpool have seemingly shifted their focus towards Alexander Isak. Spurs have reportedly started talks with the Brazilian star through intermediaries and are pushing to get the deal done.

As per a report in TBR Football, Tottenham see Rodrygo as the ideal replacement for Son Heung-Min, who is in talks to join LAFC in the MLS. Real Madrid are open to selling the Brazilian forward this summer as he is not a part of Xabi Alonso's plans at the club.

The winger started the first match of the FIFA Club World Cup against Al-Hilal, but was an unused substitute against Juventus and PSG. He played less than 30 minutes off the bench in their remaining matches in the competition and has been linked with a move away.

Liverpool and Arsenal were the top teams linked with the winger this summer, with Bayern Munich and PSG also keeping tabs. However, no side has shown interest in matching the €100 million asking price, which has now been lowered to €80 million by Los Blancos, as per AS.

The Reds are still the leading side in the chase, as they look to bring in a replacement for Luis Diaz, who has a deal in place to join Bayern Munich. Arne Slot's side are currently focused on Alexander Isak, and they are ready to break the Premier League transfer record to seal the move for the Newcastle United striker.

Tottenham will also have to smash their club record to sign Rodrygo, but are open to doing it and making the Brazilian their highest-paid player, as per TBR Football.

No talks between Liverpool and Real Madrid for Rodrygo - Reports

The Athletic reported recently that Liverpool are not in the chase to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid. James Pearce has insisted that there have been no talks between the two clubs for the Brazilian forward. He said:

"Liverpool yet to receive an improved bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz. Player has trained normally so far this week in Hong Kong. Real Madrid’s Rodrygo currently not viewed as a possible replacement if Diaz does go. No talks"

The Reds have since accepted a €75 million offer from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz. They remain keen on adding players to Arne Slot's side this summer despite having already signed Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, and Hugo Ekitike to bolster the first team.

