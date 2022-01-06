"An absolutely brilliant buy" - Alan Hutton says Liverpool star could be a 'huge signing' for Aston Villa in January 

Liverpool star Joe Gomez is struggling to get regular game time at Anfield. It has led to speculation that the Englishman is open to joining new pastures, with Aston Villa being one of those rumored destinations. Former Villa defender Alan Hutton talked about the possibility of this transfer. He feels it will be an absolutely brilliant signing for the Lions.

Liverpool's new boy Ibrahima Konate has hindered the growth of Joe Gomez at Anfield. The England international has only had a limited amount of playing time this season.

Gomez is currently the fourth-choice centre-back at the club which is one of the reasons for his unhappiness The England international has only started four matches this season and has made a total of 10 appearances for the Reds.

Aston Villa, under new manager Steven Gerrard, have been playing some great football. Fans have rallied behind their new manager due to a run of decent results. There is further room for improvement and the Villa board is set to back Gerrrard up during the winter transfer window.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Steven Gerrard is aiming to test the water by seeing if Liverpool would be willing to loan Joe Gomez out to Aston Villa for the second half of the season. NEW: Steven Gerrard is aiming to test the water by seeing if Liverpool would be willing to loan Joe Gomez out to Aston Villa for the second half of the season. #awlive [mirror] 🚨 NEW: Steven Gerrard is aiming to test the water by seeing if Liverpool would be willing to loan Joe Gomez out to Aston Villa for the second half of the season. #awlive [mirror] https://t.co/YetLDeVeqq

As per multiple reports, there has been huge interest from Aston Villa in signing Joe Gomez on a loan deal from Liverpool. Steven Gerrard's connections with the Reds may be vital for this deal to happen as the club respects their former captain.

Former Aston Villa player Alan Hutton seemed to be very excited hearing this news. Speaking to Football Insider, Alan stated that Gomez would be a huge signing for the club. He added how the 24-year-old could thrive under Steven Gerrard at Villa.

"We have seen what Joe Gomez can do.That was when he was playing alongside Virgil van Dijk before the injury happened. An opportunity to come and play for another massive club in Aston Villa under Steven Gerrard, I think would be a huge draw for him. He’d be a huge signing." said Alan Hutton.

Will Liverpool let go of Joe Gomez in the winter transfer window?

Joe Gomez is currently the fourth-choice centre-back in the Reds team. Jurgen Klopp has recently trusted the pairing of Konate and Virgil van Dijk. Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are the second-choice pairing at Anfield right now.

So the chances of Gomez leaving the club during the January transfer window seem very unlikely. This has got to do with Klopp wanting four centre-backs in his team to confidently rotate players when necessary.

Another major factor could be the situation with Liverpool centreback Nathan Phillips. The young defender is set to leave Liverpool in this transfer window and the Reds are looking for around £15 million for his service.

If Aston Villa come calling for Gomez, Liverpool will have to hold off on plans to sell Phillips.

Edited by Diptanil Roy