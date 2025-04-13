Andrea Berta makes huge decision on Bukayo Saka's contract talks at Arsenal - Reports

According to a report by the Boot Room, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is set to offer Bukayo Saka a new contract worth around £300k a week. The English forward has established himself as one of the best players at the club and is in line to become one of the highest-paid as well.

Saka came through the Gunners' Hale End youth ranks before breaking into the senior team in 2019. Saka has played 254 games for the north London side, scoring 68 times and providing 70 assists to help the side to one FA Cup and two Community Shields.

Saka is also a regular for the England national team and has helped them to consecutive European Championship finals in 2021 and 2024. He has played 43 games for the Three Lions, scoring 12 times and providing eight assists.

Bukayo Saka is contracted to Arsenal until the summer of 2027 and has two years left on his deal. He has scored 10 and provided 14 assists in 28 games this season.

Bukayo Saka keen to remain at Arsenal beyond his current contract

Bukayo Saka has confirmed that he is interested in staying at Arsenal beyond his current contract with the club. The English star still has two years left on his deal, and has been tipped to sign an extension with the club.

In a recent press conference, Saka pointed out that he was not interested in leaving north London, saying (via The Boot Room):

“For me, I want to win and I want to win wearing this badge. I think it is pretty clear — the fans know how much I love them and you saw when I came on on Tuesday [against Everton], I think they love me back so it is a good relationship. I am really happy to be here and I’m just focused on winning."

Bukayo Saka concluded:

“I don’t think anyone is really in a rush. I have got two years left on my contract so it is pretty relaxed. Everyone knows my thoughts and I’ve let you guys know as well so I don’t think there’s any rush really.”

Saka and Arsenal have one leg in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League after their solid performance in their 3-0 first-leg quarterfinal win over Real Madrid. The Gunners have never won the competition in their history.

