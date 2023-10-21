Ange Postecoglou wants Tottenham to sign midfielder who flopped at Arsenal - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly targeting Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos who previously disappointed at north London rivals Arsenal.

According to El Nacional, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants to strengthen his squad amid his club's fine start to the season Postecoglou's men are top of the Premier League and want to add experience to their team in their hunt for success

Thus, the Lilywhites are eyeing a swoop for Ceballos, 27, who signed a new four-year deal with Madrid in June. However, the Spanish midfielder has lacked first-team opportunities this season, starting just one of his four games across competitions, amounting to 73 minutes of game time.

Ceballos is seventh in the midfield pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti and Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is prepared to offload him. The former Arsenal loanee is also open to negotiating a transfer to Tottenham.

Spurs are prepared to pay upwards of €12 million for the Spaniard who previously failed to impress while in north London. He spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at the Gunners, managing three assists in 40 games across competitions.

A deal could be struck for Ceballos to head to Postecoglou's league leaders in January. He'll have his sights set on earning a place in Spain's squad for next year's European Championships and could expect more game time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham target Dani Ceballos reveals the best and worst moments while at Arsenal

Dani Ceballos missed his family while with the Gunners.

Ceballos admitted that he struggled being away from his family during his one season on loan at Arsenal. The Spanish midfielder was a prominent member of Mikel Arteta's first team but failed to catch the eye. He told AS (via football.london) in 2021:

"I’m starting with the worst… The remoteness and how difficult it is to enjoy your family on a day-to-day basis, something that is very important to me."

Meanwhile, Ceballos talked up the standards of Premier League football, referring to the passion of fans:

"The best is the football that is breathed in England. The stadiums are full, the fans respect you. Matches are played every few days and the stands are always full, when you could go to the fields, of course. That is essential for someone who likes soccer."

The former Real Betis midfielder did at least enjoy trophy success during his brief loan spell at Arsenal. He won the FA Cup with the Gunners, playing the entire 90 minutes of a 2-1 win against Chelsea in the final.