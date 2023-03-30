Ansu Fati among 4 players Barcelona could offload if they fail to reduce wage bill: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering selling four players in the summer should they fail to reduce their wage bill. Ansu Fati, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia and Franck Kessié are the players on the list right now.

As per a report by Roger Torello, Barcelona cannot sign players unless they reduce their wage bill this summer. They are aware of the situation and know that they will have to sacrifice a few players when the window opens.

Christensen and Kessie have been in top form this season and it will be tough for Xavi to let go of them. However, Fati and Garcia have been players used off the bench and may not affect the team dynamics much.

Fati's father has already advised the player to leave Camp Nou this summer. He told COPE:

"Mateu Alemany tells me that Ansu is part of the club's heritage. As a father, I have told Ansu that it is better for him to leave. But Ansu has told me that he does not agree with me on this. He wants to stay. If it was up to me, I would leave Barcelona tomorrow. I told Ansu that if the situation didn't change, we would have to leave, but he tells me that I'm wrong."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was quizzed about the Spaniard earlier this year and he said:

"We're currently not thinking of selling Ansu Fati, but I cannot predict the future. Our hopes are high for Fati. He has interested clubs, we know from his agent. It is clear that he wants to succeed here."

Will Barcelona star Ansu Fati join Arsenal in the summer?

Arsenal are reported to have registered an interest in Ansu Fati and the Spaniard already has a connection at the club.

Gabriel Martinelli has spoken highly of the forward and claimed that he got help from the Spaniard at Barcelona during a trial. He said:

"They (Barcelona) were very good, I made the most of it and did my best. Seeing how they train, knowing the structure of the club, the city … was a dream come true too."I even trained with Ansu Fati and we became friends. He helped me a lot there and now he's playing on the main team. He is a boy who deserves everything good that is happening to him. He is super humble and welcomed me super well there."

Arsenal will reportedly have to pay at least €35 million for the forward.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes