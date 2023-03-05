Ansu Fati apologized to Barcelona teammate after ridiculous incident in their 1-0 win over Real Madrid - Reports

Barcelona star Ansu Fati apologized to Blaugrana teammate Franck Kessie after he prevented the midfielder from scoring in the team's 1-0 win against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

The Catalans faced Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Thursday (March 2). They placed one foot in the final with a 1-0 victory in the Spanish capital.

Kessie was among those to impress for Barcelona against Carlo Ancelotti's side on the night. Real Madrid defender Eder Militao notably put the ball in the back of his own net after the Ivorian had a shot saved.

The former AC Milan star was also on the verge of doubling the Catalans' lead in the second half. In the 71st minute of the game, he appeared to steer the ball into the bottom-left corner of the goal with a side-footed shot.

However, Fati failed to move out of the way on time and ended up blocking the shot. Disappointed with the incident, Kessie was seen raising his hands to his head before rebuking the attacker.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Fati was quick to apologize to his Barcelona teammate. The incident did not lead to further problems between the two.

Kessie's anger did not reportedly last long as he's close with the Spain international. The two have been good friends since the midfielder joined the Blaugrana on a free transfer last summer.

The Ivory Coast international views Fati as his younger brother, as per the report. He has taken the 20-year-old under his wing at Camp Nou and often gives him advice.

Barcelona and Real Madrid face each other again this month

The Catalans will be hopeful of protecting their 1-0 lead when they face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey tie. The return leg will be held at Camp Nou on April 5.

Meanwhile, the two sides will lock horns in La Liga later this month. Xavi's side are scheduled to host Los Blancos at home on March 19.

The Blaugrana currently sit atop the table with 59 points, having won 19 and drawn two of their 23 games so far. Real Madrid face the risk of losing their title as they are seven points adrift of first place.

It is worth noting that Barcelona beat Carlo Ancelotti's side 3-1 to win the Spanish Super Cup in January. The Cules are well-placed to bag the domestic treble this season.

