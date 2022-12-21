Antonio Conte 'in no hurry' to sign new deal at Tottenham - Reports 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is in no hurry to sign a new deal with the club, according to The Daily Mail.

The Italian's contract with Spurs is set to expire next summer, and the north London outfit are offering him renewed terms with a £1 million-a-year pay rise.

There have been talks between him and the club during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break as Conte has the option of extending his stay by another year, but no agreement has been reached yet.

He wants to see if Tottenham chief Daniel Levy meets his level of ambition, having left Juventus and Inter Milan with concerns over their commitment to improving their respective squads.

Conte's final decision remains to be seen, although, in the event of a departure, Spurs will have no shortage of replacements, with Thomas Tuchel available.

However, Conte remains popular with fans, having guided the club back into the Champions League with a fourth-place finish last season and currently sitting in the same position in their 2022-23 campaign.

In 58 games at Tottenham so far, he has won 33 times and lost only 16 games, while also leading them into the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in three years.

During the mid-season break, his side played just once, registering a 4-0 win over Motherwell in a friendly. Spurs take on OGC Nice on Wednesday in their final club friendly before resuming their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Monday.

Tottenham must pull out all stops to keep Conte

Tottenham Hotspur are keen to extend Antonio Conte's deal but his reluctance to sign a contract extension so far has kept the parties from reaching an agreement. However, the club must do everything they can to convince him into signing a new contract.

The Italian might be seeking to upgrade his squad during the January transfer window to keep up with Arsenal and Manchester City, while also remaining competitive in their cup games.

With a host of his players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who played in the finals on Sunday, there's a risk of fatigue going into the second half of their campaign.

If Conte has any demands in the upcoming transfer window, Tottenham must not hesitate to fulfill them, as the 53-year-old has worked wonders with the side since taking over and might as well guide them to silverware this season.

