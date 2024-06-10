Antonio Rudiger involved in training ground clash with Germany teammate; players pushed and cursed each other days before Euro 2024: Reports

Antonio Rudiger was reportedly embroiled in a fierce bust-up with Niclas Fullkrug during one of Germany's training sessions ahead of Euro 2024. The duo were opponents in Real Madrid's 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final 10 days ago.

BILD reports that Rudiger and Fullkrug clashed after the Madrid defender's strong tackle left the Dortmund striker floored. The forward cursed and shouted at his compatriot, and the duo pushed one another afterward.

The altercation occurred during a public training session in front of 4,000 fans. The duo are said to have nearly 'come to blows' during their spat, and assistant coach Sando Wagner stepped in to calm the situation.

After a drinks break, the longtime national teammates were still upset. Rudiger ran with the athletic trainer instead of rejoining his teammates for the group session.

Fullkrug and Rudiger eventually made amends and put the argument behind them. They are notably close friends and have been since playing together in Germany's youth teams.

Julian Nagelsmann will want Die Mannschaft's squad all on the same page as they look to win Euro 2024 on home soil. They kick off their campaign in Group A with games against Scotland (June 14), Hungary (June 19) and Switzerland (June 23).

"We can learn a lot from Madrid" - Antonio Rudiger warns Germany ahead of Euro 2024

Antonio Rudiger got his hands on the Champions League trophy earlier this month.

Germany has enjoyed a fine run since Nagelsmann succeeded Hansi Flick as manager. In March, they beat one of Euro 2024's favorites, France (2-0), and the Netherlands (2-1) in friendly competition.

Die Mannschaft were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Ukraine on June 3. They dominated the game but failed to find the net, and Rudiger touched on this afterward.

Rudiger alluded to Madrid's killer instinct and suggested his national team should take inspiration from the newly-crowned Champions League winners. He said (via 90min):

"We can adapt that killer instinct. I haven't seen such a good 0-0 in a while. We missed some goals, but we can learn a lot from Madrid. We must be humble. We all know what has happened in the last tournaments."

Germany returned to winning ways four days later, winning 2-1 against 2004 European Champions Greece. Rudiger started that game and will expect to do so during Euro 2024 in his homeland.

Rudiger was a mainstay in Madrid's side last season as they won the Champions League trophy, La Liga title, and Supercopa de Espana. He has vast experience at club and international level.