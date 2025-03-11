"Anyone who's doing well is going to get linked to a team" - Antonee Robinson addresses Liverpool transfer claims amid Fulham exit rumors

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson has played down rumors linking him with a move to Liverpool. The USMNT full-back has been a revelation for the Cottagers this season, registering 10 assists from 29 games across competitions.

Recent reports have suggested that the Reds are eyeing him as a possible replacement for Andrew Robertson, who is on the wrong side of 30. Manchester United have also been named as a possible destination for Robinson at the end of this season.

However, speaking to ESPN as cited by GOAL, the 27-year-old insisted that it's normal to be linked to a team when you are doing well.

"I've been in the game long enough now to kind of know you have to block out the outside noise and things like that because I've been on the end of it when I've not been playing well. I saw criticism when I was younger, seeing people doubting me and things," said Robinson.

He continued:

"So I know that there's two sides to the coin. You just have to take everything with a grain of salt. You have to believe in yourself and when things are going bad, focus on yourself, and when things are going good, focus on keeping going."

He concluded:

"So, transfer rumors and stuff like that, I try not to look at. Especially like with the Liverpool one - all my friends and family are from Liverpool, so it's more of them messaging me than me seeing newspaper stuff. And I have to say, 'Look, it's just, just a story in the paper and anyone who's doing well is going to get linked to a team.' "

Robinson is under contract with the Cottagers until 2028, so Liverpool will have to break the bank to secure his signature.

Are Liverpool eyeing a Bounemouth ace?

Arne Slot.

Liverpool have set their sights on Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano (via Sports Mole). The Hungarian full-back has registered two goals and five assists from 31 games across competitions this season.

The Reds are pleased with his efforts and apparently want to take him to Anfield this summer. Arne Slot has reportedly approved the move as he lays down succession plans for Andrew Robertson.

Kerkez is likely to cost around €40-45m, which shouldn't be a problem for the Merseyside club. However, the Cherries will make a final decision regarding their asking price closer to the summer.

