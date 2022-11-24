Apple interested in whopping £6 billion takeover to make Manchester United richest club in world football: Reports

Apple are reportedly the latest to show interest in buying Manchester United from the Glazers. The Americans put the club up for sale earlier this week and are open to investors.

The club have confirmed that they are exploring strategic opportunities to take the club to the next level. The Glazers have owned a controlling stake in the club since 2005, and fans have been unhappy with the ownership for a long time.

According to Daily Star's report, Apple has shown interest in buying Manchester United. The report adds that the company is weighing up a £6 billion offer for the club, with Tim Cook leading the charge.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC Club statement on a process to explore strategic options for Manchester United. Club statement on a process to explore strategic options for Manchester United.#MUFC

Manchester United put for sale by The Glazers

Manchester United confirmed the club is ready to welcome new owners if they find the right buyers. The statement added that the board believes new investors are needed for the club.

The statement read:

"Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU), one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club. The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially."

It continued:

"As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company. This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment and expansion of the club's commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club's men's, women's and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders.

Sky News @SkyNews



asks Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer about the possible sale of the club



trib.al/pUIZcsi 🗨️ 'Why didn't you sell years ago?' @jamesmatthewsky asks Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer about the possible sale of the club 🗨️ 'Why didn't you sell years ago?'@jamesmatthewsky asks Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer about the possible sale of the club👉 trib.al/pUIZcsi https://t.co/VONwTBrT3p

Avram Glazer confirmed to Sky News that they are ready to sell the club. He said:

"As we announced yesterday, the Board went through a process and decided it's going to look at different strategic alternatives - and that's what we're doing. We'll see where that leads us."

The Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League table right now, 11 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes