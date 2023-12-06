Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni dropped shock exit hint due to 'tension' with Lionel Messi during WC qualifier against Brazil - Reports

Argentina's national team manager Lionel Scaloni has reportedly hinted at a potential resignation, in the wake of a strained incident involving Lionel Messi.

Scaloni expressed contemplations about his future following their latest encounter with Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers held in November. Reports from The Athletic (via GOAL) suggest that he is weary of the continuous drama surrounding the team and experienced "tension" with Lionel Messi before the Brazil match.

Notably, a chaotic scene unfolded as Brazilian police clashed with Argentine fans in the stands before the game against Brazil commenced. This led Messi to shepherd his teammates off the field into the locker room, but the captain did so without prior consultation with Scaloni. This has reportedly ruffled the Argentina coach and his staff.

After they beat Brazil, Scaloni told the press (via GOAL):

“Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible, and who is well. I need to stop the ball and start thinking, I have a lot of things to think about during this time.”

Lionel Scaloni's tenure with Argentina is one marked by triumph. He helped them win the Copa America 2021 and the La Finalissima. His leadership also saw Lionel Messi and Co. clinch the coveted World Cup in 2022 in Qatar. This marked Argentina's first World Cup win since the legendary Diego Maradona led the team to glory in 1986.

This victory was met with an extension of Scaloni's contract through 2026. However, despite this contract extension, there is growing speculation about Scaloni's long-term commitment to the role.

Lionel Messi reveals he considered Saudi Arabia before MLS

Lionel Messi's journey to Inter Miami might not have happened, as the forward has now revealed that he seriously contemplated the Saudi Pro League as a destination.

The Argentine maestro's career trajectory nearly intersected with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, who made an offer in the summer. However, they later welcomed his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar.

Messi reflected on the allure of the Saudi league in an interview with Time magazine (via LiveScore):

"It is also true that later I was thinking a lot about going to the Saudi league, where I know the country. They have created a very powerful competition that can become an important league in the near future.

"As the country's tourism ambassador, it was a destination that attracted me, especially because I've enjoyed everything I have visited, because of how football is growing in the country and because of the effort they are putting into creating a top competition. It was Saudi Arabia or MLS and both options seemed very interesting to me."

Messi's impact in Miami was immediate and profound. His scoring prowess was on full display, netting 10 goals in just seven Leagues Cup matches, propelling the Florida team to glory.

However, the journey wasn't without its bumps. Under Gerardo Martino's guidance, Inter Miami fell short of securing a spot in the MLS playoffs.