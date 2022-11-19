Argentina have been handed a massive boost ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Lionel Messi had a special gym session, according to Argentine outlet Ole (via the Daily Mail).

There were some doubts about Messi's fitness just two days before the start of the FIFA World Cup when the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward did not train with the squad.

However, those doubts have been dismissed after Messi had a special gym session alongside his fellow teammates Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Otamendi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Leandro Paredes.

According to the aforementioned source, Messi picked up a slight knock while facing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in an international friendly ahead of the World Cup. Argentina secured a 5-0 victory against the UAE, with Lionel Messi scoring a goal.

Messi was not part of the open training session with the rest of the Argentina squad. The open training session allows the media in for 15 minutes, after which they have to leave.

According to Ole, the PSG forward did come out for training once the press had left the training complex. Based on the reports, there were around 400 journalists waiting to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi at the Qatar University's training complex.

Messi's fitness has been a huge talking point ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Argentina skipper has played a huge number of games for PSG and even had a minor calf problem last month.

Messi went on to play a total of 19 games for the Parisian giants before club football took a break for the World Cup. He also went on to score 12 goals and provide 14 assists for his club across all competitions.

Lionel Messi and Argentina open their FIFA World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi will captain his Argentina side against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22, at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The two-time world champions have been drawn alongside Poland, Mexico, and the aforementioned Saudi Arabia in Group C of the tournament.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup could be Lionel Messi's final opportunity to lift international football's biggest prize with his national side. Argentina, however, do have momentum on their side ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina are currently on a 36-match unbeaten run that initially began all the way back in 2019.

