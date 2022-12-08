Argentina midfielder to undergo further tests today ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against the Netherlands: Reports

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul is reportedly set to undergo tests on Thursday, December 8, to determine his availability for La Albiceleste's 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against the Netherlands on Friday, December 9.

De Paul, 28, has established himself as a crucial cog in Lionel Scaloni's national team set-up since making his international debut in 2018.

The Atletico Madrid ace has so far started in all four of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup matches on the right side of a midfield three.

Rodrigo de Paul @rodridepaul



SOÑEMOS, que orgullo vestir estos colores y ser parte de este grupo, LOS AMO 🤍 🤍 🤍 Que nadie les diga que los sueños no pueden cumplirse, no se detengan y cada vez que se caigan levántense y sigan peleando.SOÑEMOS, que orgullo vestir estos colores y ser parte de este grupo, LOS AMO Que nadie les diga que los sueños no pueden cumplirse, no se detengan y cada vez que se caigan levántense y sigan peleando.SOÑEMOS, que orgullo vestir estos colores y ser parte de este grupo, LOS AMO 💙🤍💙🤍💙🤍🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 https://t.co/KXypQ8PsCy

A tenacious box-to-box midfielder renowned for his versatility, De Paul is currently a major doubt for Argentina's upcoming knockout clash in Qatar. He aggravated a right hamstring strain in his team's 2-1 win over Australia in the Round of 16 on Saturday, December 3.

As per TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, De Paul is set to undergo CT scans on his right leg to gage the extent of his recent muscle injury. Earlier on Wednesday, December 7, he sat out Argentina's team training session.

However, the former Udinese man has expressed his desire to start against the Dutch at the Lusail Stadium. Moreover, Edul confirmed that he has not been ruled out of action for the remainder of the ongoing tournament.

If De Paul doesn't play in the quarter-final clash, Scaloni is expected to start with a midfield three of Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister.

Angel di Maria, meanwhile, is expected to be available against the Netherlands after recovering from a quadriceps problem.

Gastón Edul @gastonedul Sobre Rodrigo De Paul:

Sintió una molestia muscular. Hoy hizo la primera parte del entrenamiento con el grupo pero no estuvo en la parte de fútbol. Ahí es cuando jugaron Alexis, Paredes y Enzo F.

Si estuviese al 100% hubiera jugado hoy.

Le van a hacer más estudios (sigue). Sobre Rodrigo De Paul:Sintió una molestia muscular. Hoy hizo la primera parte del entrenamiento con el grupo pero no estuvo en la parte de fútbol. Ahí es cuando jugaron Alexis, Paredes y Enzo F.Si estuviese al 100% hubiera jugado hoy. Le van a hacer más estudios (sigue). https://t.co/4hQZAttNiV

Netherlands defender opines on facing Argentina's Lionel Messi at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking to NOS, Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries expressed his opinion on the prospect of stopping Argentina captain Lionel Messi's mission to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar. He said:

"The game is not won by one player. We also have a mission – to fulfill the hearts of the Netherlands. That is the only thing we are here for. We have a goal. We have many qualities in the team. There is a lot of room for improvement, but I think we are on the upward trend."

Dumfries, 26, has been in stellar form for the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Inter Milan right-back has scored one goal and contributed two assists in four appearances so far. He added:

"My best evening is yet to come. Maybe it's because we have one goal and that's bigger than reaching the quarter-finals. The group stage was good for us. Anyway, you want to be important to the team. It's great that you can be that, there was pressure on it."

The Netherlands last locked horns with La Albiceleste at a World Cup in the semi-finals of the 2014 edition in Brazil. The South American giants won 4-2 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes