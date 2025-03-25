Argentina plan response with gesture ahead of Brazil clash after comments made by Raphinha: Reports

By Sripad
Modified Mar 25, 2025 08:39 GMT
Argnetina host Brazil on Tuesday in WC Qualifiers
Argnetina host Brazil on Tuesday in WC Qualifiers [Getty]

Argentina are reportedly planning to display their FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of their upcoming WC qualifiers clash with Brazil. The comments made by Raphinha reportedly did not go down well and they are looking to get the psychological edge over their arch rivals.

As per a report in BolaVIP, Argentina are not happy with the comments from Raphinha during a discussion with Brazil legend Romario. The latter had quizzed the Barcelona star if they were going to beat the world champions, who are without Lionel Messi. He asked:

"We are going to play against Argentina, our biggest rival. Now, thank God, without Messi, are we going to beat them?"
The Brazilian winger was quick to reply, saying:

"We will beat them, no doubt. On and off the pitch, if we have to. F*ck them."

The South American giants clash on Tuesday, March 25, at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires. Brazil head into the game after a 2-1 win over Colombia, thanks to goals from Raphinha and Vinicius Jr, while Argentina registered a 1-0 win over Uruguay despite missing Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez among others.

Brazil great hits out at Raphinha over Argentina comments

Raphinha's comments ahead of Brazil's clash with Argentina have not gone down well with some greats of the game. Former midfielder Paulo Silas spoke to Radio La Red and termed the comments were disrespectful. He believes that they should appreciate Messi and Argentina for not singing about Brazil after their win in Copa America. He said:

"It was disrespectful of that kid. He should have seen Messi here when he won the Copa America and didn't let his teammates sing against Brazil because of the friendship he has with Neymar and the respect. Raphinha was very bad. Brazil should not do it if they were above Argentina and now that they are not either. Football does not look the way he said it. I don't know what message he wanted to pass, but you don't win before you play a game."

Argentina are unbeaten in their last four match against Brazil in all competitions. They won 1-0 in three of those matches, while the other ended in a goalless draw.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
