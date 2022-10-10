Argentina superstar set to miss 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury - Reports

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala is set to miss the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after sustaining a thigh injury, according to Football Espana.

As reported, Dybala picked up the injury whilst taking a penalty kick during AS Roma's 2-1 win against Lecce in Serie A on Sunday (9 October). Roma manager Jose Mourinho revealed that the Argentine's injury was bad, which could see him sidelined for a long period of time.

Mourinho was quoted as saying the following to DAZN (via Mundo Deportivo):

"The Dybala thing is bad, not to say very, very bad. Unfortunately, he is more 'very bad' than 'just bad.'"

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Dybala



Medical check on Monday for Dybala. World Cup with Argentina, now at risk. Muscle injury for Paulo Dybala tonight - and it looks so serious, José Mourinho says: "The injury looks very bad. I'd say bad, but honestly after speaking with Paulo... I think very bad".Medical check on Monday for Dybala. World Cup with Argentina, now at risk. Muscle injury for Paulo Dybala tonight - and it looks so serious, José Mourinho says: "The injury looks very bad. I'd say bad, but honestly after speaking with Paulo... I think very bad". 🚨🇦🇷 #Dybala Medical check on Monday for Dybala. World Cup with Argentina, now at risk. https://t.co/86KHcuIfGQ

Dybala has picked up the injury at the worst possible time. The World Cup commences in little over a month's time. It is unlikely that Dybala will return to fitness to be a part of Argentina's squad for the tournament. The Roma forward was expected to be a part of Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the upcoming tournament.

Paulo Dybala made his debut for Argentina's senior team in 2015. Since then, the attacker has earned 34 caps for his national side and has scored three goals in the process. Dybala's most recent goal came in a 3-0 win against Italy during the 2022 Finalissima at Wembley Stadium earlier this year.

Paulo Dybala's absence will be a huge blow for the two-time world champion heading into the World Cup based on his current form. The former Juventus attacker has already contributed seven goals and two assists from 11 games across all competitions for Roma this season.

What are Argentina's attacking options ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Argentina have some excellent attacking talent to choose from despite the injury to Paulo Dybala. Albiceleste will be heavily dependent on their skipper and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi during the tournament in Qatar.

Apart from Messi, Lionel Scaloni also has other forwards to pick from, including Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez and Joaquin Correa. Martinez has scored 21 goals from 40 caps for the two-time world champion, including netting seven times in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Angel Di Maria is also expected to be part of the squad for the FIFA World Cup later this year. The Juventus winger has scored 25 goals from 123 caps for Albiceleste.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer The plane which will take the Argentina national team to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María and Rodrigo De Paul on it and on another part of it, the players hugging. This via @okdobleamarilla The plane which will take the Argentina national team to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María and Rodrigo De Paul on it and on another part of it, the players hugging. This via @okdobleamarilla. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/UhQmBx6Qlo

Scaloni's side have been drawn alongside Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland in Group C of the World Cup. They will play their opening game of the tournament against Saudi Arabia on November 22 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

