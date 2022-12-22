Argentina superstar Emiliano Martinez could see the Jose Maria Minella stadium named after him following his FIFA World Cup heroics in Qatar. According to Argentine journalist Varsky Sports, Mar del Plata wishes to honor the most important player in its history.

Ending a 36-year-long hiatus, Argentina were crowned world champions at France’s expense at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday (18 December). La Albiceleste won the match 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw at the end of extra time.

Se presentó un proyecto de ley para que el estadio José María Minella pase a tener el nombre de Emiliano Martínez. "Dibu se convirtió en el futbolista más importante de la historia de Mar del Plata".

Goalkeeper Martinez (Dibu) was one of the stars of the show, making a crucial last-gasp save to stop Randal Kolo Muani from scoring before stopping Kingsley Koman’s penalty kick. Martinez has received plenty of praise for his performances over the course of the tournament. His birthplace, Mar del Plata, is now reportedly preparing to give him the ultimate honor.

As per Varsky Sports’ report, a bill has been presented to rename Mar del Plata's Jose Maria Minella stadium after local hero Emiliano Martinez. It has been noted that "Dibu became the most important footballer in the history of Mar del Plata" with his FIFA World Cup win in Qatar.

Considering how immense Martinez was for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the bill is unlikely to have much resistance on the floor.

Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez was behind Argentina star Paulo Dybala’s successful penalty in 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina were spotless in the shootout against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, and Leandro Paredes coolly put away their penalties before Gonzalo Montiel sealed the game with his convincing spot-kick.

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez did ever so well to stop Kingsley Coman’s penalty and put pressure on Aurelien Tchouameni to drag his shot wide. However, that was not the extent of his involvement. According to Paulo Dybala, it was Dibu’s advice that helped him beat France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.





Paulo Dybala, espectacular esto. "Cuando entré, sabía que era para los penales. Tenía pensado cruzarla, pero Dibu me dijo que después de que ellos erren me convenía patear al medio porque el arquero se tiraba siempre. Por suerte le hice caso".

Dybala said:

“The penalty scored in the final was kicked centrally thanks to Emi Martinez’s advice. I was aware that I only went in to take a penalty, so I had to keep my nerve.

“It took me a while to get to the penalty spot. I wanted to kick at an angle but Emi Martinez told me ‘if they miss, kick centrally because their goalkeeper will dive for sure’, I did well to listen. That’s exactly what happened.”

Messi, too, went down the middle with his spot kick, rolling the ball past Lloris. Paredes hit it low to find the bottom-left corner. Finally, winning kick-taker Montiel ripped the bottom-left corner of Lloris’ goal with his confident strike.

