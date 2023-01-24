Arnaut Danjuma waiting for Everton assurance on not appointing manager he has grudge against before completing transfer: Reports

Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma has demanded assurances from Everton on not appointing West Ham United manager David Moyes in Frank Lampard's former role, as per transfer insider Alex Crook.

Danjuma, 25, has established himself as one of their top stars at the Estadio de la Ceramica since arriving from Bournemouth for around £21 million in the summer of 2021. He has registered 22 goals and four assists in 51 appearances across all competitions for the La Liga side so far.

A right-footed attacker adept at operating in multiple roles, the six-cap Netherlands international is on the verge of becoming Everton's first winter arrival. However, he is yet to be announced on a short-term loan deal.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Crook stated that the Villarreal star is waiting to receive certain managerial assurances from Everton. He said:

"I was told on Saturday that it was pretty much a done deal, but it still hasn't been formally confirmed by Everton yet. I was also told Danjuma was seeking assurances, not necessarily that Frank Lampard would be the manager, but he had a particular manager that he didn't want to come in and replace Lampard. So he wanted assurances that that wouldn't be happening."

Confirming the particular head coach's identity, Crook continued:

"So we wait to see if the player will come in. He wanted assurances that this particular manager wouldn't be coming into the football club because he basically doesn't want to play under him. It's an interesting narrative. It's a fairly high-profile manager, I'll say that. Let's just say that it was David Moyes who blocked his move to West Ham in the summer, so that might give you a clue."

Danjuma, who primarily plays as a centre forward and a left winger, has featured in the Premier League in the past. In his 14 appearances for Bournemouth since arriving from Club Brugge, he failed to register a single goal involvement during the 2019-20 campaign.

Everton linked with a host of candidates for manager role amid Arnaut Danjuma saga

Everton handed Frank Lampard his marching orders after their 2-0 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday (January 21). The Toffees' 11th Premier League loss of the ongoing 2022-23 season left them languishing in 19th place with just 15 points from 20 games.

According to The Guardian, Everton have identified a host of experienced coaches as their new potential manager. While usual suspects such as Duncan Ferguson, David Moyes and Wayne Rooney have been linked with the job, Marcelo Bielsa and Ange Postecoglou have also emerged as possible candidates.

On the other hand, Nuno Espirito Santo and Sean Dyche have also been tipped to take over at the Goodison Park, as per GOAL.

