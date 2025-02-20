Arne Slot and Liverpool assistant coach accept FA charges for incident after full-time in draw against Everton: Reports

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff have reportedly accepted the FA charges for the incident that took place at Everton. The duo were handed red cards after the Reds dropped points against the Toffees in their 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on February 12.

After the game ended, it was a chaotic scene, with a melee quickly forming between the two sets of players. Referee Michael Oliver handed out second yellow cards to Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure and Liverpool's Curtis Jones.

Arne Slot seemed to confront the referee, who did not take kindly to what the Reds head coach said, showing him the red card. The FA revealed the charges against Slot in a statement that revealed (via the FA website):

"The Liverpool manager allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished."

Assistant Hulshoff was also charged, with the statement explaining:

"It is alleged that Liverpool’s assistant manager acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official, which led to his dismissal.

"It is further alleged that he acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official after being sent off."

The FA also informed the duo that they had until February 19 to provide their responses. According to journalist Paul Joyce, they have now accepted the charges in response to the FA, which will continue to deliberate on the matter.

Arne Slot has opened up about the red card incident during Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Everton

Reds boss Arne Slot has opened up about picking up a red card in the Merseyside derby, admitting that his emotions got the better of him.

Beto opened the scoring for Everton (11'), but Alexis Mac Allister soon equalized (16'). It took until the 73rd minute to break the deadlock again, with Mohamed Salah finding the net. However, against all odds, James Tarkowski clinched the equalizer for the Toffees late on (90+8').

About the red card he received afterward, Slot said (via BBC):

"There is an ongoing process now and I have to respect that... Emotions got the better of me. If I could do that differently, if I look back I would love to do that differently, and I hope to do that differently next time."

In the meantime, the FA will have to determine his punishment, which could be a fine, a ban, or both. In the meantime, Slot will prepare for the weekend game, when Liverpool face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 23.

