Arne Slot ready to bin Liverpool star after just one season, marquee signing targeted as his replacement: Reports

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reportedly looking to upgrade defensive midfielder Wataru Endo this summer. The club are looking at a marquee signing in the position, with three names being heavily linked.

Jurgen Klopp left the club after nine years at the end of the season and has been replaced with Arne Slot. The Dutch manager also has a new sporting director to work with in Richard Hughes, who joined from Bournemouth. They will be looking to prepare the team for the new era.

As per FourFourTwo, they are looking to replace Wataru Endo. Liverpool signed the Japanese midfielder from VfB Stuttgart last summer for a reported fee of £16 million. He made 43 appearances across competitions for the side and also contributed two goals and one assist.

Endo, 31, put in some decent performances but the Reds are looking to make a marquee signing in the defensive midfield position. As per Football Insider, Liverpool have identified Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, OFC Nice's Khephen Thuram, and FC Porto's Alan Varela as targets.

Luiz, 26, had an excellent season with Villa, who secured fourth place in the Premier League. He scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 53 games across competitions in the 2023-24 season.

Thuram, 23, made 29 appearances across competitions for Nice, contributing one goal and one assist. Varela, meanwhile, recorded two goals and three assists in 44 games for Porto.

Liverpool interested in signing Championship duo: Reports

As per journalist Ben Jacobs (via Anfield Index), Liverpool are among a number of clubs interested in Leeds United's Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in the 2022-23 campaign but were close to a return after just one season. They finished third in the league table but lost 1-0 against Southampton in the playoff final. Two players from the side who have garnered the most attention are Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville.

Gray, 18, is a defensive midfielder, who made 52 appearances for Leeds last season. His contract with the Whites expires in 2028 and as per Ben Jacobs, he's likely to cost around £50 million.

Summerville, meanwhile, put in impressive performances on the left wing, registering 21 goals and 10 assists in 49 games. He is likely to cost £35 million with his contract expiring in 2026.

Leeds need to sell players to keep up with the financial regulations. However, Liverpool will face competition from the likes of Arsenal, West Ham United, and more Premier League sides for both players.