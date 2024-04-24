Arne Slot's reported release clause emerges as Liverpool take major step towards appointing Jurgen Klopp's successor

In Liverpool's search for Jurgen Klopp's successor, Arne Slot's release clause has been released, as the Feyenoord manager has been identified as a potential target.

in November 2023, Klopp informed the Anfield hierarchy of his decision to step down from his position in the dugout at the end of the season. This was made public by the club and the manager during the January transfer window, and ever since, the club have been looking for a successor.

There have been a number of names pushed to the forefront of their reported interest, including Bundesliga winner Xabi Alonso. However, the Bayer Leverkusen manager affirmed his loyalty to the German giants, leaving the Reds seeking other targets.

Another name that came up was Ruben Amorim, who has impressed in recent years with Sporting CP. However, Premier League club West Ham United have reportedly made an approach for the manager, and he may not be the first in line at Anfield any longer.

Now, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot looks like the most likely candidate to take over the reins from Jurgen Klopp at this point. However, with his contract at the Dutch giants lasting until 2026, it would take a somewhat steep figure for Liverpool to make a move for him.

According to the Times reporter Paul Joyce, Liverpool may need to part ways with £8.6 million to get their man (via Empire of the Kop):

"There is no release clause in that deal but it is thought a fee of less than €10 million euros [about £8.6 million] could be enough to prise him away."

Feyenoord technical director responds to Liverpool's speculated interest in Arne Slot

While speculation remains over who would be in the dugout at Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp leaves at the end of the season, rumors are rife about Arne Slot coming to the fore. The 45-year-old Feyenoord manager is now seen as the leading contender to take over from the legendary German tactician.

However, this view is not held by everyone, especially within De Kuip in Rotterdam. Feyenoord technical director Dennis te Kloese does not expect Slot to exit the club and made this clear in a conversation with ESPN, where he said (via SportsMole):

"I think it is logical that he is in such a good position. It is very special how he has manifested himself in recent years and has really given Feyenoord a face. We responded by extending his contract [in May last year until 2026]."

He added:

"In any case, we assume that he will also be our trainer next year. We have experienced this situation before and will take good care of our own interests."

There are already reports from Fabrizio Romano (via SportsMole) that Liverpool have reached out to Slot. Time will tell if he does make the switch to Anfield when the season ends.

