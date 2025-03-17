Arne Slot in talks with €40 million-rated star as Liverpool hunt for Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement: Reports

According to BILD, Liverpool boss Arne Slot is in regular contact with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as a potential replacement for defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Reds were relatively quiet in the two transfer windows this season as they only signed two players.

Ad

As the summer transfer window approaches, they will be keen to bolster their squad for the next campaign. Liverpool are currently in a precarious situation as three of their first-team players, Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk, will have their existing contracts run out at the end of the season.

As such, they should be preparing themselves for the unexpected should any of the aforementioned players refuse to sign a contract extension. Frimpong, who has emerged as a potential target for the Reds, is said to be eager to go for a new challenge in the summer and could be set to leave Bayer Leverkusen.

Ad

Trending

Arne Slot reportedly wanted to sign Jeremie Frimpong at the start of this season. As per the abovementioned source, Bayer Leverkusen value the Dutchman around €40 million despite his market value being €50 million as per Transfermarkt.

Bild further added that Frimpong isn’t the only player on Liverpool’s radar. The Reds are also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ansgar Knauff, Wolfsburg’s Konstantinos Koulierakis, and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck.

Jeremie Frimpong is known for his versatility. The Dutchman can play as a right winger and can also play as a right back.

Ad

Liverpool open to Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz exits: Reports

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are expected to leave Anfield this summer. The Reds are preparing for a major squad shake-up in the upcoming transfer window as some key players are facing uncertain futures.

With the Merseyside club seeing their quadruple hopes this season dented following their Champions League exit and the Carabao Cup final defeat, they are expected to engage in a busy activity in this upcoming window.

Ad

Romano recently provided an update on the transfer situation at Liverpool, saying he expects both Nunez and Diaz to leave the club this summer. He said on his YouTube channel:

“I told you that my expectation is for Darwin Nunez to leave in the summer. He was close to joining Al-Nassr in January. Let’s see what (clubs) comes in from Saudi Arabia or other European clubs in the summer but I expect Nunez to go in the summer transfer window.”

Ad

Regarding Luis Diaz, Romano added:

“And also for Luis Diaz there is a concrete possibility to leave Liverpool. At the moment, it is not something guaranteed but it’s a concrete possibility because there were some clubs interested from Saudi in Luis Diaz and he decided to continue with Liverpool out of respect last year."

“So in the summer transfer window (last year) there was interest from Manchester City, that didn’t happen but the interest was genuine. Now let’s see what happens because Barcelona are looking for a winger and Luis Diaz is appreciated by some people internally at the club that’s the reality but we also have to understand financially what happens in terms of how much Barca can invest in terms of transfer fee and in terms of salary."

Ad

“For Liverpool financially Luis Diaz is an important player so let’s see what happens there and then again remember about Saudi and more clubs interested in Luis Diaz who could be one of the names for the summer transfer window. Let’s say that my expectation today is for Darwin to go and for Luis Diaz to have concrete possibilities to leave Liverpool not guaranteed but concrete possibilities.”

Ad

Watch here (5:19):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback