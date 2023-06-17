Arsenal have 4 'Plan B' options ready if Manchester City steal Declan Rice from West Ham United - Reports

According to Express Point, Arsenal have four 'Plan B' options ready if Manchester City are able to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

Mikel Arteta and Co. have earmarked Declan Rice as their top transfer target this summer as they look to strengthen their squad, particularly in central midfield. West Ham value the England international at around £100 million, rejecting Arsenal's bid of £80 million earlier this week.

Arsenal are expected to return with a second bid, but fresh reports claim that Manchester City are also interested in signing Rice. Arsenal reportedly have four backup options to consider if they fail to land Declan Rice. Let's take a look at them:

1) Martin Zubimendi

The Real Sociedad midfielder attracted interest from Barcelona and Arsenal back in January. The 24-year-old has scored one goal and provided four assists in 44 appearances and could be a good fit in Mikel Arteta's side. He is likely to cost the north London side £51 million.

2) Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips signed for Manchester City last summer from Leeds United for a fee of £42 million but he has struggled to get much game time. The England international has only featured 21 times, playing just 593 minutes of football this season. He is still a quality player but it's unlikely Pep Guardiola would want to strengthen Arsenal this summer.

3) Florentino Luis

Benfica central defensive midfielder Florentino Luis has impressed this season in Portugal, attracting the attention of the Gunners, Napoli, and AC Milan. The 23-year-old has made 54 appearances, providing three assists. He is still young and could blossom under Arteta, however, his contract expires in 2027 so he wouldn't come cheap.

4) Youssouf Fofana

The fourth option would be Monaco's Youssouf Fofana. The 24-year-old has scored two goals and provided two assists in 47 appearances for the French outfit. He has been heavily linked to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) but remains an option for the Gunners.

Arsenal switch attention to Southampton star while finalizing Declan Rice deal - Reports

According to The Independent's journalist Miguel Delaney, Arsenal have cooled their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and are progressing in talks to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. The Gunners are concurrently working on getting the Declan Rice deal over the line.

The Gunners were initially interested in signing Moises Caicedo as well as Declan Rice, however, their interest in the former has waned and Chelsea are now likely to sign him.

Romeo Lavia would be an exciting second transfer along with Rice this summer. The 19-year-old made 35 appearances for the Saints, scoring one goal and providing one assist this season.

The exciting young prospect is expected to leave the club following their relegation. Arsenal would need to pay a reported fee of £40 million in order to bring the Belgian to the Emirates.

Lavia joined the Saints from Manchester City for a reported fee of £12 million. Chelsea were reportedly interested in him last summer but failed to get a successful bid in for the player.

