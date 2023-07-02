Arsenal actively trying to sign player linked with summer move to Barcelona: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly in active pursuit of Barcelona-linked Fenerbahce star Arda Guler in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Guler, 18, has established himself as one of the hottest talents in the world of late, even drawing comparisons with Argentine legend Lionel Messi. As a result, he has drawn interest from a host of top teams.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Rudy Galetti revealed that Arsenal are among the clubs who are trying to sign Guler this summer. He said:

"Arda Guler is being followed by several sides in Europe ahead of the start of new season. Arsenal, for sure, are among them, but the competition for the Turkish player is really, really fierce now."

Galetti stated that the Gunners are in contact with the teenager's father and agent while naming their top competitors in Europe. He continued:

"There is an exit clause set at less than £17 million and for all the top clubs, it is a small amount. So, Barcelona, PSG, AC Milan, Napoli, Liverpool and Arsenal are in contact with Guler's father."

Arda Guler, who has a deal until June 2025 at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, could pop up as a fine rotational option for Mikel Arteta's side should he join them. He would provide competition to Martin Odegaard at attacking midfield and also to Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

Meanwhile, as per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona expect to complete Guler's signing next week following newly appointed sporting director Deco's trip to Turkey earlier last month. They are aiming to pay half of his €17.5 million clause this summer and the rest of it next summer.

Guler, who is renowned for his dribbling and vision, has registered nine goals and 12 assists in 51 appearances for Fenerbahce. He is averaging a goal contribution at an impressive interval of every 91 minutes.

Arsenal among 3 European clubs looking to rival Barcelona to rope in defender: Reports

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are likely to reignite their interest in Real Valladolid star Ivan Fresneda to battle it out with Barcelona soon. They are also set to face competition from Juventus and Inter Milan.

Barcelona are believed to have already held a meeting with Fresneda's agents and have expressed their interest in signing the Gunners target.

Should the Spain U19 international secure a move to the Gunners this summer, he could prove to be a brilliant signing. He would push for a first-team berth alongside Benjamin White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

On the other hand, Ivan Fresneda could also prove to be a good addition to the Catalan giants. He would help Jules Kounde feature more heavily at centre-back and also provide reliable competition to Sergi Roberto.

Poll : 0 votes