Arsenal add 26-year-old striker monitored by Barcelona to their summer transfer wish list: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing former Barcelona target Patrik Schick in the summer. The Bayer Leverkusen hitman has been in incredible form this season and Mikel Arteta has identified him as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's long-term replacement.

According to Jeunes Footeaux, Schick's performances this season has prompted Mikel Arteta to try and pursue him in the summer. The Czech international striker has scored 20 goals in 20 Bundesliga appearances so far, in what has been a breakout campaign for the 26-year old.

Barcelona and Newcastle were also rumoured to be interested in signing the striker, with the Premier League club looking to bring him in during the January transfer window. However, with the Blaugrana signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it is unlikely they will now pursue the Czech forward.

Newcastle, on the other hand, could be Arsenal's main competition for Schick in the summer. Bayer Leverkusen will reportedly ask for £50 million to secure the striker's services in the summer. It remains to be seen whether either side will be willing to match their asking price to sign the forward.

Arsenal need to sign a striker following Aubameyang's departure to Barcelona

Aubameyang left the Gunners and joined Barcelona in the January Transfer window

With Aubameyang leaving the club for Barcelona, and Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah being out of contract at the end of the season, the Gunners will desperately need to bring in a striker in the summer.

Arsenal were linked with the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata and Alexander Isak in January but were unable to make any of those deals materialize. Mikel Arteta's main priority this summer will be to bolster his forward line.

The club are likely to go back in for Isak, but Schick would prove to be a cheaper option for the Gunners. The Real Sociedad forward reportedly has a release clause of €80 million. With the Swede only managing to score four goals in 21 league appearances so far this season, Arteta may turn his attention to the Bayer Leverkusen man.

