Arsenal add Serie A star with 20 goals this season to summer shortlist but face competition from Manchester United: Reports

Arsenal have added Serie A star Ademola Lookman to their wishlist for the summer window as per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Gunners will face competition from fellow Premier League outfit Manchester United for the player's signature.
According to Plettenberg, the Premier League is a possible avenue for Lookman to explore. His plans of leaving Atalanta at the end of this season remain intact. His contract with the Italian club runs until 2027. However, a conflict with manager Gian Piero Gasperini might force him to part ways early.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is in need of an attacker. Lookman, who plays primarily as a second striker at Atalanta, fits his style. The Nigerian international has notched 20 goals and seven assists this season. This is a feat which has not only attracted attention from Arsenal but Manchester United as well.
United had recently contacted Lookman's agent for a move to Old Trafford. The attacker has a price tag of €65 million. The same has led some LaLiga clubs to reconsider their interest in him. However, people at Arsenal have admired his prowess and a possible move might not be far.
Lookman's versatility is something that helps him stand out. He has been in sensational form while deployed as a No.10 and he has also shined as a winger.
This could help Arteta in his quest for the Premier League title. Currently, both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are injured. Although he is not a proper centre-forward, Lookman can be useful on the wings.
With his addition, Arteta can form a trio of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Ademola Lookman up front.
Arsenal and Manchester United chase European glory
Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester United have a great chance of winning the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, respectively, this season. Both teams are a part of the last-four and on the verge of making it to the final.
Arsenal, however, are on the back foot after the Gunners suffered a slender 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UCL semis.
On May 7, they will face the Parisians at their den, which is expected to make things tough for them. However, a one-goal deficit might be easy for Arteta's side to overcome, considering the club has scored 30 goals in just 13 UCL fixtures.
Meanwhile, Manchester United defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie. They are still unbeaten in the Europa League. A three-goal lead heading back to home soil on May 8 might act as a boost for Rubin Amorim's side.