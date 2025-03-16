  • home icon
Arsenal in advanced talks to secure big move ahead of summer transfer window - Reports

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Mar 16, 2025 08:21 GMT
Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is working to improve his squad

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. The Gunners are planning to reinforce their midfield before the start of the new campaign.

Jorginho and Thomas Partey are in the final months of their deals and haven't signed an extension yet. The north London side have apparently set their sights on Zubimendi to address the situation.

The Spanish midfielder has been quite impressive over the years for Real Sociedad and won Euro 2024 with La Roja last summer. This season, Zubimendi has registered one goal and two assists from 37 games across competitions for the LaLiga club.

The 26-year-old also has admirers at Real Madrid and Liverpool, but Arsenal have managed to convince him to move to the Emirates. Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners remain confident of securing a deal, and Ornstein has echoed those thoughts.

However, in a Q&A with The Athletic, the acclaimed journalist suggested that the Gunners will have to offload players if they wish to make more big-money signings.

“I think if Arsenal are going to commit huge expense on a striker, and if Zubimendi gets done, it’s surely inevitable there needs to be resources raised from a sale or multiple. It wouldn’t shock me to see a notable player depart this summer but, at the time of writing, I don’t know who that might be,” said Ornstein.
The north London side also remain linked with Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko ahead of the summer.

Will Arsenal offload Riccardo Calafiori this summer?

Martin Zubimendi
Martin Zubimendi

Real Madrid have their eyes on Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori, according to Football 365. The Italian defender arrived at the Emirates from Bologna this summer on a reported £38m deal.

However, Calafiori has struggled for game time with the Gunners, registering 26 appearances across competitions, 16 of which have been starts. The 22-year-old has operated mostly at left-back and has also chipped in with three goals and two assists.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and now want him at the Santiago Bernabeu. The LaLiga champions desire a new centre-back and a left-back this summer, and Calafiori's versatility makes him an enticing option.

The north London side are well stocked at left-back, so they could be tempted to consider a move. However, with the player under contract until 2029, Arsenal will reportedly demand €80m to let him go.

Edited by Nihal
