Arsenal agree £200k per week contract extension with 21-year-old star - Reports

Bukayo Saka is reportedly set to sign a contract extension at Arsenal, which could see him earn nearly £200,000 per week.

According to Football Insider, the 21-year-old has reached an agreement in principle with the club which will see a significant increase in his salary.

The deal is set to see Saka among the club's top earners, along with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey. The England international is expected to sign a five-year contract. This means the deal could be worth around a staggering £52 million in total.

Saka has become a megastar since breaking into the first team in 2019, scoring 24 times in 140 appearances for his boyhood club. He has netted once and provided four assists in his eight Premier League appearances so far this term as the Gunners sit top of the table.

The right-winger's current deal is set to expire in 2024, so news of his contract extension will provide a huge boost for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal supporters. Saka has already featured 20 times for England in his short career and played a starring role during their run to the European Championship final last summer.

The forward will be a strong contender to start for his nation in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate clearly a fan.

Jamie Carragher compares Manchester City star Phil Foden and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka

Saka faces some fierce competition to get into the England team at the upcoming World Cup. The likes of Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount could all start on the right wing. However, Foden appears to be the favorite as things stand.

The Manchester City superstar has enjoyed an excellent season so far, capped off by a superb hat-trick against Manchester United in the derby on Sunday (October 2).

Carragher was asked to compare Foden and Saka and the Liverpool legend believes that the City forward is the better player. However, he also believes that the Arsenal youngster has so far done more in an England shirt in their brief careers.

The former Three Lions defender told Sky Sports (as per Football.London):

"Now, if you are asking me who is the better player, Phil Foden or Saka, [it's] Phil Foden. I was watching him for Man City, he was amazing yesterday but I feel like Saka has actually done more in an England shirt.”

