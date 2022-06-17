Arsenal agree €40 million transfer fee to sign forward - Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal have reportedly agreed a €40 million fee for Portuguese youngster Pablo Vieira.

As per football.london, the Gunners have been tracking Vieira for quite some time now. The reported fee is marginally lower than the 22-year-old's release clause of €42 million. However, Vieira's current club, FC Porto, could accept the offer due to their current financial troubles.

The versatile forward, who can also play in attacking midfield, was previously linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. However, Mikel Arteta's side seem to have taken the lead over their English rivals in the race for his signature.

Vieira enjoyed an extremely productive 2021-22 season with Porto. He scored seven goals and recorded 16 assists in 39 matches across all competitions, despite starting only 21 of those games.

Vieira also lifted the Primeira Liga title and Taca de Portugal trophy with the Portuguese giants in the recently concluded season. The forward got some valuable minutes under his belt in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League as well.

Having come up through Porto's youth ranks, Vieira transitioned into the first team ahead of the 2020-21 season. He has since scored 10 goals and recorded 18 assists in 76 matches for the club. Vieira has also made 21 appearances for Portugal's U21 team, scoring 13 goals and laying out four assists.

Pablo Vieira could become Arsenal's third signing of the summer

Arsenal haven't enjoyed the busiest of summer transfer windows despite being linked with a number of players.

However, they have already confirmed two arrivals ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Gunners secured the services of goalkeeper Matt Turner from Major League Soccer side New England Revolution in February this year. Turner, who was signed on an undisclosed fee, will officially become an Arsenal player on July 1.

They also recently announced their acquisition of Brazilian teenager Marquinhos from Flamengo. Reports from football.london revealed that the 19-year-old will be joining on a long-term contract, with the Gunners paying around £3 million to secure his services.

Vieira could become Arsenal's third signing of the summer but the incomings may not end there.

As per reports from ESPN, Arteta's side are closing in on signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. The Sun also reported earlier this week that the Gunners are "confident" of bringing in Youri Tielemans from Leicester City.

Another report in The Sun suggested that the club are preparing an offer for S.S. Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as well.

