Arsenal agree fee for Belgian midfielder, medical scheduled for today - Reports

Arsenal are close to signing Albert Sambi Lokonga from Belgian side Anderlecht as the two clubs have agreed on a deal.

The Gunners will reportedly pay a fee of €17.5 million plus a further €4 million in add ons for Lokonga. The midfielder is expected to sign a five-year contract as per Belgian outlet HLN, and is expected to complete his medical today.

Arsenal’s interest in Lokonga was serious and after Anderlecht rejected an initial offer in June, the Gunners have made a more improved offer which has reportedly been accepted by Anderlecht.

Albert Sambi Lokonga deal. €17.5m to Anderlecht plus add ons, final fee around potential €21m. Arsenal have reached an agreement since Tuesday evening - now preparing paperworks. 🇧🇪 #AFC



Lokonga turned down two bids from Italy to join Arsenal [until June 2026].



The Gunners need more depth in the midfield department as Dani Ceballos has left the club and returned to Real Madrid. Granit Xhaka has also been linked with a move elsewhere.

It remains to be seen what plans Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has for Lokonga, as the midfielder is still pretty young despite all the promise he showed in the Belgian league last season.

Lokonga made 27 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League last season, and put in some impressive displays in midfield for Anderlecht.

Former Arsenal player backs Lokonga to succeed at Emirates

Lokonga’s performances of last season impressed Arsenal, and former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed him to succeed at the Emirates.

“He is young and I’ve heard he is very talented so it sounds like a good deal. He is a player I will have to do some more research on.

“Lokonga has first team experience so he can come in and be a part of the first team squad.

“Arteta needs to get the balance of the squad right. He needs to bring in some exciting young players like Lokonga as well as some more experienced player,” Campbell said.

Arsenal’s midfield often lacked the verve last season, and Lokonga’s all-action style could help the Gunners next season.

The Gunners will try to integrate Lokonga into their first-team as they begin their preparations for the 2021-22 season.

