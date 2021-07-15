Arsenal agree personal terms with England ace, transfer fee yet to be finalized - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms to sign Ben White, but are yet to settle on the final transfer fee with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Gunners have been linked with White for a while now, but have already had two bids for the centre-back rejected by Brighton.

After Arsenal’s initial bid of £40 million was rejected, they went in with an offer of £42 million plus add-ons. Brighton rebuffed that as well and are holding out for £50 million for White.

It’s clear that Arsenal see White as the ideal successor for the recently departed David Luiz, and have already agreed personal terms with the defender as per journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“They are working with Brighton, they have an agreement on personal terms but they are working with Brighton on the final fee," Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast.

“There is still something to be completed but it is getting really close. Ben White is the main target,” Romano added.

Arsenal could make Ben White their most expensive defender

Should the Gunners agree to pay £50 million for Ben White, he will become their third most expensive signing of all time.

He will also move ahead of Shkodran Mustafi, who is currently Arsenal’s most expensive defensive acquisition. Arsenal signed Mustafi for a fee of around £37 million in 2016, but the German went on to have a subpar spell at the Emirates.

The Gunners are trying to implement a fluid style under Mikel Arteta, and need players like White who can bring the ball out from the back. Luiz, despite his deficiencies as a defender, was a key player with his passing and distribution at the back.

White would not only replace Luiz's ability to build from the back, but his defensive abilities would make Arsenal a more solid unit.

Still only 23, White is progressing well and would be a long-term addition to Arsenal. The Gunners will hope to get the deal over the line soon, with the new season not far away.

