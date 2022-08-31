Arsenal agree personal terms with forward ahead of £21 million transfer: Reports

Arsenal have agreed to personal terms with Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, with the Gunners intent on signing the Shakhtar Donetsk player, according to The Sun.

The Emirates Stadium hierarchy have been on the lookout for a replacement for Nicolas Pepe after the Ivory Coast international went out on loan to Nice.

Sun reports that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta sees Mudryk as the best possible replacement to provide competition for current wingers in the Arsenal lineup.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Pépé has completed medical in the morning and then signed the contract. Official, confirmed. OGC Nice sign Nicolas Pépé on a loan deal from Arsenal, valid until June 2023. No buy option included.Pépé has completed medical in the morning and then signed the contract. Official, confirmed. OGC Nice sign Nicolas Pépé on a loan deal from Arsenal, valid until June 2023. No buy option included. 🚨🔴 #AFCPépé has completed medical in the morning and then signed the contract. https://t.co/K69OpSdXon

Italian sports reporter Rudi Galetti notably stated that the club are looking to make a £21 million deal for the winger before the transfer window runs out in a matter of days.

The reporter, via The Sun, also noted that the Gunners were optimistic that a deal could be made before the transfer window closes on Thursday night.

According to Nicolo Schira, as mentioned by The Sun, personal terms have already been concluded, and Mudryk would be on a five-year deal if he makes the move.

Brentford notably had their eyes on the winger back in January, with the Bees even submitting a bid, which was rejected at the time. While Arsenal look confident regarding signing Mudryk, they will need to be wary about Brentford, who have also signaled their intent to sign the Ukrainian winger.

The Bees are said to be prepared to break records by signing the forward, who has been seen as the Ukrainian Neymar. There is also interest from Sevilla, but no news has been made about a bid from the La Liga outfit at this time.

Mudryk enjoyed impressive form last season, which has seen his name flash on the radar of big European clubs, and he will hope to continue similar displays this campaign.

Arsenal seek midfield reinforcements ahead of transfer window close: Report

The Gunners have had to look for a replacement for Nicolas Pepe, but after dealing with injuries in the middle of the park, they are also looking for central reinforcements.

Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey have been dealing with injury and fitness problems, which has sent Arsenal on a hunt for midfield options, according to Football.London.

The three players on the Gunners' radar are Danilo, Douglas Luiz, and Youri Tielemans. How the Emirates Stadium hierarchy decide who to sign is unknown, but one of these players may be announced before the looming transfer day deadline.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht