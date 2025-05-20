Arsenal have agreed new contracts for 3 key players ahead of the summer transfer window: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly agreed to renew the contracts of three key players ahead of the summer transfer window. The trio includes Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Despite missing a significant part of the season due to injuries, Bukayo Saka has been an integral part of the Arsenal attack. William Saliba, meanwhile, has attracted interest from multiple European giants, such as Real Madrid. Therefore, it was a priority for the Gunners to secure his renewal at the earliest. Finally, Gabriel Magalhaes is also a significant part of the club's backline, with the club keen on retaining his services.

According to Football Transfers (h/t Arsenal Insider), the Gunners have already agreed on the renewals of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhaes at the club. The details were reportedly sorted out quickly due to the efforts of sporting director Andrea Berta.

All three players' current deals are set to run out in June 2027, and Arsenal has yet to announce their reported renewal officially. However, the aforementioned report suggests that only smaller details are set to be sorted out before the trio commits to their long-time futures at the Emirates.

If the North London club can pull off all three renewals, it will be a major move for sporting director Andrea Berta. Apart from planning multiple new signings in the summer transfer window, the Gunners are also prioritizing renewing their significant players to lay their foundation.

Arsenal are set to sign Sporting CP superstar Viktor Gyokeres in €65 million deal: Reports

Viktor Gyokeres - Source: Getty

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is confirmed to be leaving the club this summer. Romano said on his YouTube channel:

"Despite public statements, Viktor Gyokeres will surely leave Sporting this summer with a fee already agreed. Package worth around €65m can be enough to get [the] green light from Sporting as agreed with Gyokeres months ago. Discussions with top European clubs continue."

Following Romano's update, Portuguese outlet Ojogo has reported that Arsenal are set to sign Viktor Gyokeres in a whopping €65 million deal this summer. The Gunners have struggled with their attack after Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus missed most of the season due to injuries.

The report suggests that the deal will become official next week after Sporting CP plays their final game of the season. The Taça de Portugal final will reportedly be Gyokeres' final game for the club. Apart from Arsenal, Gyokeres has also been linked to Manchester United with his former coach, Ruben Amorim, at the helm.

However, given the Red Devils' financial situation, the deal seems unlikely. The signing of a solid striker is a priority for the Gunners this summer, and Viktor Gyokeres perfectly fits the bill. It will be a massive deal for the club if pulled off, as the Swedish forward is considered one of the best strikers in the world today.

